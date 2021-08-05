Sasquatch Bronco, Modified Defender and Wrangler 392 Go for Serious Off-Roading

We are still very early in the process of discovery for the reinvented sixth-generation 2021 Ford Bronco. But already the SUV is having to prove itself not just against stock rivals, but also against modified adventurers and the harshness of nature.
The first deliveries for Blue Oval’s 2021 Bronco included units for very affluent media outlets. That was a no-brainer since they wanted to be among the first to see if the new generation lives up to the hype. One would be the 2021 First Edition 4-Door Bronco in Cyber Orange belonging to the good folks over at TFLoffroad.
One might remember the crew also had a very curious adventure with buying a Land Rover Defender... which didn’t work quite as advertised. And in the head-on encounter between the Bronco, the Jeep Wrangler, and the Defender... the Land Rover lived up to its “reputation.”
Now, after some brainstorming and listening to the user input, the 2021 Bronco has remained “bone-bone stock,” whereas the Defender and Wrangler did not. So, both the Land Rover and the Jeep went aftermarket with serious $15k to $20k worth of additional goodies. So, check up on “Big Bertha,” the Defender riding on 18-inch wheels and 35-inch tires along with a four-inch (10 cm) lift kit, among others, from the 1:35 mark.
That’s also when “Pancho,” the Jeep Wrangler with a 392ci V8, 3.5-inch (8.9 cm) lift kit, dual shocks, and humongous 39-inch tires was also showcased. They belong to the same family, as father and son came along with the TFL representative driving the 2021 Bronco. Which is a Sasquatch and being a First Edition also has all the off-road goodies. Great, because it’s going to need them...
By the way, the trail they are on is called “Wheeler Lake,” a 6.9-mile (11.1 km) long off-road course that is rated “difficult,” and for good measure. So, the first big obstacle, the “V-notch” comes from the 6:50 mark and already there’s a danger of rolling the vehicles. Want to know the protagonist? Why, it’s the Defender, of course.
The Wrangler (bonus feature at the 21:40 mark to see it going against the V-notch) and Bronco choose a different path (a gnarly line from 13:20) and safely proceed into this “serious off-roading” adventure to arrive at the articulation test (15:45). Then it’s time for the conclusion, at the 20:27 mark, and you should not be amazed to find out the Bronco is very impressive indeed!
One might remember the crew also had a very curious adventure with buying a Land Rover Defender... which didn’t work quite as advertised. And in the head-on encounter between the Bronco, the Jeep Wrangler, and the Defender... the Land Rover lived up to its “reputation.”
Now, after some brainstorming and listening to the user input, the 2021 Bronco has remained “bone-bone stock,” whereas the Defender and Wrangler did not. So, both the Land Rover and the Jeep went aftermarket with serious $15k to $20k worth of additional goodies. So, check up on “Big Bertha,” the Defender riding on 18-inch wheels and 35-inch tires along with a four-inch (10 cm) lift kit, among others, from the 1:35 mark.
That’s also when “Pancho,” the Jeep Wrangler with a 392ci V8, 3.5-inch (8.9 cm) lift kit, dual shocks, and humongous 39-inch tires was also showcased. They belong to the same family, as father and son came along with the TFL representative driving the 2021 Bronco. Which is a Sasquatch and being a First Edition also has all the off-road goodies. Great, because it’s going to need them...
By the way, the trail they are on is called “Wheeler Lake,” a 6.9-mile (11.1 km) long off-road course that is rated “difficult,” and for good measure. So, the first big obstacle, the “V-notch” comes from the 6:50 mark and already there’s a danger of rolling the vehicles. Want to know the protagonist? Why, it’s the Defender, of course.
The Wrangler (bonus feature at the 21:40 mark to see it going against the V-notch) and Bronco choose a different path (a gnarly line from 13:20) and safely proceed into this “serious off-roading” adventure to arrive at the articulation test (15:45). Then it’s time for the conclusion, at the 20:27 mark, and you should not be amazed to find out the Bronco is very impressive indeed!