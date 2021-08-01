2021 Ford Bronco Clydesdale II Is a Cool Tribute to a Vintage 4-Door SEMA Build

Even though Ford has finally kicked off the eagerly anticipated 2021 Bronco deliveries, there are still fans who like the old-school looks of the previous generations a bit more. So, if they have enough cash at hand, they could snatch the original after it was treated to a host of modern upgrades from well-known places like Velocity Restorations. But what happens when one is seeking the practicality of the modern 4-Door and the vintage design of the old school offering?
Well, in case they live in Bloomington, Illinois, it seems there are a couple of solutions. And they are both provided by Maxlider Brothers Customs, where a senior Bronco could turn into a 4-Door... with a little help from the aftermarket shop, a 5.0-liter Coyote V8, a modern six-speed transmission, and tons of bespoke upgrades. And, as a proof of concept, they even joined the 2019 SEMA Battle of the Builders with “Clydesdale,” which is the name of “the baddest Bronco in the world,” according to the company.
Well, that remains to be seen if holds since there are a lot of entities looking to create the coolest, maddest, most outrageous Broncos out there. But the company has also turned into a 2021 Ford Bronco distributor... and that probably gave them a lot of new ideas. Their latest – which is still in progress according to the official report on the bronco6g.com forum – revolves around creating a modern tribute to their vintage Battle of the Builders top 12 finalists.
It’s naturally dubbed Clydesdale II and this time around starts as a real 4-Door Bronco, as it’s one of the 2021 variety. The body shade closely matches the SEMA build, and so does the cool Maxlider Bros. Vintage Strip in matte black. But then it’s also a build with its personality, as evidenced by the subtle details. Such as the color-matched roll cage, or the Maxlider MX4 fender flares.
People will then easily notice the four-inch (10.16 cm) “of total lift with prototype BDS Suspension Sasquatch kit” and the 35-inch BFGoodrich KO2 tires, but the real eye-grabbers might be the 18-inch wheels. And not just because of the size or the –12 offset, but mostly because they have a Phantom Black shade on the driver side and a Ghost Grey paintjob on the passenger side!
