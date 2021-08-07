2022 Ford Bronco Colors Revealed Together With 2022 Shelby GT500 Colors

The Ford Motor Company will start accepting orders for the 2022 Bronco next month, and obviously enough, someone close to the Blue Oval has leaked the exterior color options for the second model year. All told, we’re offered eight exterior finishes although there are supposed to be more.
The list kicks off with Shadow Black, Oxford White, and Iconic Silver while the remainder consists of Carbonized Gray, Cactus Gray, Race Red, Area 51, and Cyber Orange Metallic. Colors that haven’t survived into the 2022 model year include Rapid Red, Antimatter Blue, Velocity Blue, and First Edition-only Lightning Blue. As for the finishes that are missing, those are Everglades Green, Yellowstone, and a blue hue currently known as Azure.
Along with the Bronco, the colors for the 2022 Shelby GT500 have also been posted on the Bronco6G forum. The most potent series-production automobile from the Ford Motor Company will be offered in 13 finishes, including three blues: Grabber Blue, Atlas Blue, and Oil Slick Blue Purple.
Code Orange, Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Eruption Green, Shadow Black, Dark Matter Gray, Iconic Silver, Carbonized Gray, Race Red, Cyber Orange Metallic, and Oxford White make up the rest of the palette. Given the similarities with the utility vehicle, it’s highly probable for some of these hues to be adopted by the Bronco for the 2023 or 2024 model years.
What else should prospective customers look forward to next year? The Warthog comes to mind, a Raptor-like variant of the Bronco that’s going to challenge the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 in terms of grunt and off-road capability. The sticker price isn’t going to be for everyone’s pocket, that’s a given, and FoMoCo is also developing the polar opposite of the Warthog.
I am referring to the plug-in hybrid powertrain that Ford has indirectly confirmed through the “EV Coaching” feature and the owner’s manual for the 2021 model year. To the point, page 366 reads “hybrid battery systems.”
