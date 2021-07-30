2021 Ford Bronco Whistling Issue Acknowledged, Fix Coming This Fall

Let’s presume that you have placed a deposit for a 2021 Ford Bronco last July. One year later, you are lucky for getting your truck delivered while customers who really want colored hardtops will have to wait until the 2023 model year. As you drive home, a whistling noise gets on your nerves and you can’t understand where it’s coming from. Happily for you and countless other owners, this issue has been finally acknowledged.
As per the TSB posted by xcxv on the Bronco6g forum, the whistling comes on strong at speeds above 30 miles per hour (50 kilometers per hour) in the Big Bend and Outer Banks. Other trim levels are reportedly not affected. If taping off the gap between the hood and grille opening doesn’t eliminate the noise, this condition may be due to the hood seal according to FoMoCo.
Think about it for a minute. The Ford Motor Company took years to develop the all-new Bronco, and both affected trim levels are certain to have spent a few hours in the wind tunnel and on the road. The question is, what did the NVH engineers do this whole time with the Big Bend and Outer Banks?
Whatever the answer may be, the Dearborn-based automaker says that a replacement seal for the hood won’t solve the issue. FoMoCo is currently developing an improved seal design for the Big Bend and Outer Banks, but customers will have to live with the sound until October at the very least.
This isn’t the first instance of the Blue Oval shooting itself in the leg over the all-new Bronco. Lest we forget, the original brush guard was obscuring the B R O N C O lettering on the grille and the addition of a winch to the heavy-duty modular bumper partly obscures the front-facing trail camera.
It’s also worth highlighting that Ford kept the 10-speed transmission’s designation a secret for almost a year. Instead of the more durable 10R80 that’s rated at 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque in the Ranger and F-150, the Bronco makes do with the 10R60 of the Explorer. This variant can take up to 600 Nm (443 pound-feet) of torque, which is pretty darn close to the EcoBoost V6 engine’s factory rating of 415 pound-feet (563 Nm).
Think about it for a minute. The Ford Motor Company took years to develop the all-new Bronco, and both affected trim levels are certain to have spent a few hours in the wind tunnel and on the road. The question is, what did the NVH engineers do this whole time with the Big Bend and Outer Banks?
Whatever the answer may be, the Dearborn-based automaker says that a replacement seal for the hood won’t solve the issue. FoMoCo is currently developing an improved seal design for the Big Bend and Outer Banks, but customers will have to live with the sound until October at the very least.
This isn’t the first instance of the Blue Oval shooting itself in the leg over the all-new Bronco. Lest we forget, the original brush guard was obscuring the B R O N C O lettering on the grille and the addition of a winch to the heavy-duty modular bumper partly obscures the front-facing trail camera.
It’s also worth highlighting that Ford kept the 10-speed transmission’s designation a secret for almost a year. Instead of the more durable 10R80 that’s rated at 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque in the Ranger and F-150, the Bronco makes do with the 10R60 of the Explorer. This variant can take up to 600 Nm (443 pound-feet) of torque, which is pretty darn close to the EcoBoost V6 engine’s factory rating of 415 pound-feet (563 Nm).