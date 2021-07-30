2021 Ford Bronco Whistling Issue Acknowledged, Fix Coming This Fall

Let’s presume that you have placed a deposit for a 2021 Ford Bronco last July. One year later, you are lucky for getting your truck delivered while customers who really want colored hardtops will have to wait until the 2023 model year. As you drive home, a whistling noise gets on your nerves and you can’t understand where it’s coming from. Happily for you and countless other owners, this issue has been finally acknowledged.

45 photos