Spy Video Shows 2022 Ford Bronco Warthog Prototype With Twin-Turbo V6 Soundtrack

Probably the most exciting Bronco of them all, the Warthog is currently testing in Moab. Captured on video by YouTube off-road channel Crawler Utah , the camouflaged prototype is rolling on BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires, the same kind of rubber we spotted on the Ranger Raptor. 7 photos



“Muted exhaust is likely a turbocharged six-cylinder engine.” Instead of the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, which is more than capable thanks to 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) of torque, Ford is probably hiding the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 under the hood of this prototype. In the Explorer ST go-faster SUV , this motor is rated at 400 horsepower plus 415 pound-feet (563 Nm).



Don’t get your hopes up for a seven-speed manual, though, because this bad boy will be offered exclusively with the 10R80 torque-converter automatic. This box includes three overdrive ratios, four planetary gearsets controlled by six clutches, and two different pumps that provide the hydraulic muscle.



Expected with optional 37-inch tires, the Warthog in the following clip appears to feature the modular hardtop painted in Shadow Black. Because of the camouflage, the body color is pretty much impossible to single out.



Based on spy photos, the Warthog will leverage Fox Racing suspension technology from the all-new



Next-generation Live Valve internal bypass shocks are the name of the game, and they’re pretty smart too thanks to electronic control technology that enables position-sensitive damping for better performance off the beaten path. In the case of the half-ton pickup truck, the Blue Oval promises upward of 1,000 pounds or 454 kilograms of damping per corner at desert speeds.



