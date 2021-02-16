2021 Ford Expedition XL STX Blends Style With Attractive Pricing, Costs $50k

4 Object Behind Mirror Is Weirder Than It Appears: 2016 Ford "Consumer Car" Is Art



Save for Fiat Chrysler, which is still putting the finishing touches on the Jeep Grand Wagoneer , the remaining two automakers that comprise the Big Three in Detroit have got you covered in the truck-based SUV segment. Ford offers the newest full-size utility vehicle of the lot in the guise of the Expedition XL STX, which you can purchase from $49,995 excluding freight. 7 photos



Key features include Magnetic Metallic cast-aluminum wheels, a five-bar grille painted in gloss black, SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment with swipe capability and enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and tri-zone climate control. 4G LTE connectivity, a Wi-Fi hotspot, four 12-volt outlets, and four USB ports also need to be mentioned, along with the 40/40/40 rear bench that folds flat into the floor for ample cargo storage.



According to Ford, the most the Expedition XL STX can take is 104.6 cubic feet (2,962 liters) of cargo. For reference, Chevrolet offers a little more in the SUV .



Similar to more expensive siblings, the XL STX relies on the force-fed EcoBoost V6 for propulsion. 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (636 Nm) of torque are channeled to the 3.15 open differential by a 10-speed automatic transmission. Customers who can’t do without four-wheel drive will have to pony up $3,050 for it and the ControlTrac electronic limited-slip diff.



Spruce up the XL STX with the heavy-duty trailer tow package, and you’ll receive a 3.73 differential for a best-in-class towing capacity of 9,300 pounds (4,218 kilograms) with RWD. Switching to 4WD results in a downgrade to 9,200 pounds (4,173 kilograms).



