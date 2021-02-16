2022 Ford Maverick "Timberline” Light Off-Road Trim Level Allegedly in the Works

Just like the mid-size Explorer and full-size Expedition, the Maverick may receive light off-road goodies. Timberline is the adventure-oriented model's name, but don’t get your hopes up for proper capability.
Just like the Explorer, the compact truck features a unibody construction rather than a body on a ladder-frame chassis. The Blue Oval is understood to utilize the C2 modular vehicle architecture of the Bronco Sport, which sounds right because the Maverick will be manufactured in Hermosillo, Mexico, in the same production plant as the Escape-based crossover.
“Sources familiar with product plans” told Ford Authority of the all-new trim level, which should receive a jacked-up ride height and Timberline-specific wheels. Pirelli Scorpion tires, a few badges here and there, and orange garnish are expected as well from the yet-to-be-confirmed trim level.
When you think about it, the Dearborn-based automaker does have something here. Truck guys and gals will steer clear of the Maverick Timberline, I’m betting my two cents on that, but the lifestyle-oriented customer will surely consider this fellow over the Escape or Bronco Sport.
Joined at the hip to the Evos, which is a coupe-styled crossover station wagon that replaces the Fusion mid-size sedan in the United States, the Maverick is expected to roll out by the end of 2021 unless the worldwide chip shortage gets worse. Front-wheel drive, a three-cylinder turbo, and eight-speed automatic transmission are my guesstimates for the entry-level specification, along with optional all-wheel drive and a 2.0-liter powerplant.
Until Hyundai pulls the cover off the Santa Cruz, the Maverick will have to duke it out against one competitor. Of course, I’m referring to the mid-size Honda Ridgeline that comes exclusively with a V6 and a five-seat dual cab.
Available from $36,490 before destination charge, which is more than an optioned Ranger or Colorado if you were wondering, the Ridgeline is capable of towing up to 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms). The scratch-resistant bed can take up to 1,580 pounds (717 kilograms) of payload.
