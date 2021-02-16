Ford 1.0-Liter EcoBoost MHEV Now Available With 7-Speed DCT

Just like any other automaker present in the Old Continent, the Blue Oval had to electrify the 1.0-liter EcoBoost in order to meet the emissions target imposed by the European Commission. More to the point, all automakers have to hit a fleet-wide average of 95 grams of CO2.
Previously available only with a stick shift, the mild-hybrid EcoBoost three-cylinder turbo can be matched to a seven-speed DCT for the 2021 model year. Offered on the Fiesta subcompact hatchback and Puma subcompact crossover, the dual-clutch box keeps the engine at the optimum RPM for efficiency while delivering seamless acceleration and smooth gear changes.
Ford, however, isn’t a byword for reliable dual-clutch transmissions. Remember the six-speed PowerShift debacle? Developed in collaboration with Getrag and Luk, the old-generation DCT uses dry clutches that slip or surge by design. The Dearborn-based automaker faced multiple lawsuits over this box, which is why I hope the all-new DCT is a little more reliable.
“Adding the option of our seven-speed automatic transmission for EcoBoost Hybrid is another step in our mission to make electrification accessible to all our customers,” said Roelant de Waard, head of passenger cars at Ford of Europe. Manual gear selection also needs to be mentioned, along with paddle shifters for the Puma ST-Line X and ST-Line Vignale trim levels.
Turning our attention back to the 1.0-liter EcoBoost, the mild-hybrid system consists of a belt-driven integrated starter/generator that recovers energy from braking and coasting to charge a lithium-ion battery. The 48-volt electric system enables the starter/generator to act as a motor, providing torque assistance to improve fuel efficiency and straight-line performance.
How much torque, you ask? Make that 20 Nm or 15 pound-feet on top of the engine’s rating, translating to 4 percent better in-gear acceleration for the Puma with the seven-speed transmission. The starter/generator unit can also provide up to 24 Nm (18 pound-feet) in stop-start driving scenarios.
Going forward, the Ford Motor Company is committed to electrified vehicles in Europe. Beyond hybrids and plug-in hybrids, the Blue Oval offers the all-electric Mustang Mach-E in this part of the world. As far as commercial vehicles are concerned, the E-Transit is scheduled to arrive in 2022.
Ford, however, isn’t a byword for reliable dual-clutch transmissions. Remember the six-speed PowerShift debacle? Developed in collaboration with Getrag and Luk, the old-generation DCT uses dry clutches that slip or surge by design. The Dearborn-based automaker faced multiple lawsuits over this box, which is why I hope the all-new DCT is a little more reliable.
“Adding the option of our seven-speed automatic transmission for EcoBoost Hybrid is another step in our mission to make electrification accessible to all our customers,” said Roelant de Waard, head of passenger cars at Ford of Europe. Manual gear selection also needs to be mentioned, along with paddle shifters for the Puma ST-Line X and ST-Line Vignale trim levels.
Turning our attention back to the 1.0-liter EcoBoost, the mild-hybrid system consists of a belt-driven integrated starter/generator that recovers energy from braking and coasting to charge a lithium-ion battery. The 48-volt electric system enables the starter/generator to act as a motor, providing torque assistance to improve fuel efficiency and straight-line performance.
How much torque, you ask? Make that 20 Nm or 15 pound-feet on top of the engine’s rating, translating to 4 percent better in-gear acceleration for the Puma with the seven-speed transmission. The starter/generator unit can also provide up to 24 Nm (18 pound-feet) in stop-start driving scenarios.
Going forward, the Ford Motor Company is committed to electrified vehicles in Europe. Beyond hybrids and plug-in hybrids, the Blue Oval offers the all-electric Mustang Mach-E in this part of the world. As far as commercial vehicles are concerned, the E-Transit is scheduled to arrive in 2022.