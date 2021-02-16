1934 Ford With Chevy Powertrain and Holmes Booms Is Tow Truck Frankenstein

It didn’t take long after the invention of the automobile for the new technology to get specialized. It needed to, as just like with other pieces of machinery, vehicles broke down too or were handled badly, and they were in need of assistance.
Officially, the man who invented the tow truck is named Ernest Holmes. He did so in 1916 after realizing it takes a lot of effort and manpower to pull cars out of creeks – yes, drivers were up to these stunts even back then. His first conversion was based on a 1913 Cadillac and was so successful that soon the Ernest Holmes Co was born.
The company then more or less became known as Miller Industries, and it exists to this day, but the early Holmes towing gear can still be found on custom builds, like this here 1934 Ford.
The truck you’re looking at is a rare piece of engineering. It has been in possession of a single family since the 1950s and went through several changes during its life.
Although titled a 1934 Ford, it is built on a 1913 Locomobile chassis (Locomobile was a very short-lived carmaker in the early years of the 20th century), uses a full Chevrolet powertrain, and packs a Holmes rigging system with booms out back.
The engine is a 282ci (4.6-liter) with just 1,000 miles (1,600 km) on it since restoration and works courtesy of a Chevy 4-speed automatic transmission. The original Ford V8 and its 4-speed manual are still around, should a swap be considered by whoever chooses to buy the truck. The Holmes system fitted on the bed comprises two booms capable of lifting two tons each.
After so many years of enjoying it, the current owners are looking to sell the truck. It is listed on Gateway Classic Cars for $39,000, going complete with hub caps, performance tires, and a vinyl interior.
The company then more or less became known as Miller Industries, and it exists to this day, but the early Holmes towing gear can still be found on custom builds, like this here 1934 Ford.
The truck you’re looking at is a rare piece of engineering. It has been in possession of a single family since the 1950s and went through several changes during its life.
Although titled a 1934 Ford, it is built on a 1913 Locomobile chassis (Locomobile was a very short-lived carmaker in the early years of the 20th century), uses a full Chevrolet powertrain, and packs a Holmes rigging system with booms out back.
The engine is a 282ci (4.6-liter) with just 1,000 miles (1,600 km) on it since restoration and works courtesy of a Chevy 4-speed automatic transmission. The original Ford V8 and its 4-speed manual are still around, should a swap be considered by whoever chooses to buy the truck. The Holmes system fitted on the bed comprises two booms capable of lifting two tons each.
After so many years of enjoying it, the current owners are looking to sell the truck. It is listed on Gateway Classic Cars for $39,000, going complete with hub caps, performance tires, and a vinyl interior.