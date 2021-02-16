1977 Chevy Silverado Long Bed Comes with Original Engine, American Classic Truck

If you happen to be in the market for a pickup truck, there are plenty of choices out there. Generally speaking though, you can go for one of two types of trucks: the old ones, no longer in production but customized or restored far beyond their original scope, or the brand new ones, capable of pulling a train behind them if they had to.
Needless to say, the allure of the old versions is much greater in some circles than that of the new models, and this is why so many such vehicles are being moved on a daily basis from one garage to another for various amounts of money. All you have to do is make sure you found the right one in an ocean of offers.
If, say, an old-school American truck still packing the original powertrain is what makes you tick, than a 1977 Chevrolet from the C/K family and with the Silverado trim on might just be what the mechanic prescribed.
The one we have here it exactly such a vehicle. It packs the engine which it had on when it left the factory doors, a 402ci (6.6-liter) tied to a 350 Turbo transmission.
The stock configuration of the engine bay is matched by a mild improvement of everything else. The long bed truck was gifted, visually speaking, with a tan and white body, shining with the help of the chrome on the grille and bumpers, and offset by the blackness of the running boards and pusher bar.
On the inside we get tan cloth seats, a center console with cupholders, and factory gauges on the dashboard. Music comes blasting through Pioneer speakers thanks to a Kenwood audio system.
Like many of its kind, this truck is for sale too, and it goes for $17,500 on East Coast Classic Cars.
