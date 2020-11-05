1932 Chevrolet Wrecker Is the Perfect Highway Thru Hell Mascot

Ever since 2012, some of us have been mesmerized by a little Canadian show called "Highway Thru Hell." Depicting the lives and adventures of the people working for heavy vehicle rescue company Jamie Davis Motor Trucking, it has everything a great show needs to have: big rigs, crashes, tons of snow, and at times family drama.
Jamie Davis is a one of the several companies in the business of rescuing stranded motorists (mostly) on the Coquihalla Highway. For the task at hand, heavy and modern machinery made by Peterbilt, Mack, Western Star or Kenworth are being used up and down the road in British Columbia.
Would this 1932 Chevrolet Wrecker be up for the task? Probably not, but we sure wouldn’t mind if we got to see it as part of Davis’ fleet, even if only as a mascot. Because it certainly would look cool in the parking lot.
What we have here – and we’re telling you about it because we think it’s a great fit in our Chevrolet Month coverage – is a former 1-ton pickup from 1932, converted into a wrecker. It even has a period-correct towing hardware out back, a Model 250 Holmes boom - for the record, Ernest Holmes is credited with having invented the tow truck when he modified his 1913 Cadillac to make it capable of towing cars.
The hardware in the truck’s bed includes a cable, a winch tower, a hand crank, and tow clamps. Stabilizing jacks are also featured in case the truck needs to pull something over uneven terrain. The machine can move thanks to a 216ci (3.5-liter) inline 6-cylinder linked to a 4-speed manual transmission, and proof of movement are the 32,000 miles (51,500 km) registered on the odometer.
The decades-old tow truck is for sale (Davis, are you seeing this?) and it’s not even that expensive - the selling dealer is asking $21,000 for it.
Would this 1932 Chevrolet Wrecker be up for the task? Probably not, but we sure wouldn’t mind if we got to see it as part of Davis’ fleet, even if only as a mascot. Because it certainly would look cool in the parking lot.
What we have here – and we’re telling you about it because we think it’s a great fit in our Chevrolet Month coverage – is a former 1-ton pickup from 1932, converted into a wrecker. It even has a period-correct towing hardware out back, a Model 250 Holmes boom - for the record, Ernest Holmes is credited with having invented the tow truck when he modified his 1913 Cadillac to make it capable of towing cars.
The hardware in the truck’s bed includes a cable, a winch tower, a hand crank, and tow clamps. Stabilizing jacks are also featured in case the truck needs to pull something over uneven terrain. The machine can move thanks to a 216ci (3.5-liter) inline 6-cylinder linked to a 4-speed manual transmission, and proof of movement are the 32,000 miles (51,500 km) registered on the odometer.
The decades-old tow truck is for sale (Davis, are you seeing this?) and it’s not even that expensive - the selling dealer is asking $21,000 for it.