The Batmobile Got Impounded in Russia for Lacking License Plates

The Dark Knight may fight crime at all times of day and night, but that doesn’t make him above the law. If anything, he should know better than to drive around in a car without tags.
A totally awesome and fully-functional replica of the Batmobile used in Batman vs. Superman and Suicide Squad is roaming the streets of Moscow, in Russia. Or used to roam them, until February 25, when it got towed to the impound lot because the owner did not have license plates on it.
This Batmobile is actually very famous. Imported from the U.S. in 2018 and brought to the final form in Russia, it’s the most realistic and presumably street-legal copy of the fictional Batmobile. It was listed for sale last year for the equivalent of $850,000 but someone from Fast Boom Pro, which made it and offered it for sale, was still driving it as of the other day, when it ran into legal trouble.
Who knew Batman’s biggest enemy would be the traffic police? Russia Today says that cops spotted the car parked on a side street. In all fairness, it would have been hard to miss it, since this is one monster of a vehicle, something between a race car and a tank, measuring 3 meters (9.84 feet) in width. They saw that it didn’t have license plates, so they asked around for the owner.
He was nowhere to be seen so, after some time, the cops called the tow truck. They had to wrap the car in plastic to protect it from scratches (LOL, but good idea) and to call a special heavy-duty tow truck to be able to handle such a massive load. The same media outlet says that the towing alone will cost the owner about $780, plus $35 for every day the car spends at the lot. Compared to the $850,000 price of the vehicle, that’s a drop in the bucket.
The Batmobile is rear-wheel-drive two-seater, powered by a 5.0L V8 gasoline engine with 502 horsepower. It has a night vision camera, a laser sight, thermal imager with 255x zoom, bulletproof windows and a fake machine gun with audio. The dude driving it has been showing off on the roads, even shooting the fake machine gun in public. See the videos below for more on that.
This is actually Fast Boom Pro’s second Batmobile. A few years ago, they made a replica of Michael Keaton’s 1989 Batmobile and sold it for $1.1 million.
