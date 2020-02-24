Matt Reeves’ Batman Is Riding a Motorcycle, May Not Get a Batmobile at All

Come next year, a new Batman movie (and franchise, hopefully) will be out. Directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, it will shine the spotlight on an earlier-stage Dark Knight, the kind that uses less military-grade tech and more his detective skills to fight crime.
Indeed, the sparkly vampire from Twilight has grown up to become The Bat. Fans hated the idea at first, but with the release of the first official camera test, they warmed up to the idea, especially since Reeves seemed to take the character into a different direction from anything done until now.
In interviews on the topic, both Reeves and Pattinson stressed that this Dark Knight would be more of a detective than a superhero, in that he would be using his wits to the detriment of military-grade tech and weaponry. The first leaked set photos seem to confirm that.
You will find the screen test video at the bottom of the page. Also there are the first photos from the set of The Batman in Glasgow, Scotland, showing Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz’ stunt doubles riding motorcycles. Kravitz is Catwoman, in case you missed the casting news when it broke.
Reports from the set note that they shot scenes at the local Necropolis cemetery and a chase scene on the city streets, which ended with Batman crashing his bike. Whether that last part was part of the script is still under debate, and we’ll probably only find out the answer once the movie is out.
That said, much attention is paid to Batman’s suit and his Batcycle. Though the production is still in early stages, there are rumors that he may not get to drive a Batmobile at all in this movie. Because this movie tells the story of Batman’s start as a crime-fighter, he will first be using weapons and rides accessible to a civilian, so there will be a lot of improvising, ScreenRant speculates.
This certainly seems to be the case here with this Batsuit and the bike, which seems to be a slightly modified Harley Davidson FL Softail. The stitched cowl and the arm guards with ready-to-use projectiles, the utility belt and the fact that he’s riding a more or less regular motorcycle (especially when compared to the Batpod in Christopher Nolan’s movies) could be indication that a Batmobile is far into the future of the franchise.
In other words, The Batman will re-introduce the superhero to the audience and reinvent the story, and then he will evolve to more sophisticated weaponry and rides as the franchise moves on. We’ve been through this before with Batfleck (as he will for ever be remembered), so here’s to hoping this one actually works.
Ladies and gentlemen, Robert Pattinson's Batman suit (full)— Mikhail Villarreal‡ (@TaurooAldebaran) February 21, 2020
He has no curved ears and seems to wear glasses that simulate white eyes.
(by the way don't forget the Batcycle )#TheBatman #Batman pic.twitter.com/iqPqUYTbo8
Catwoman: Can you come over?— Dbsage (@Dbsage_) February 21, 2020
Batman: Naw, fighting the Joker
Catwoman: I stole a diamond
Batman: pic.twitter.com/KSONkRHWBw
The Batman - Camera Test from Matt Reeves on Vimeo.