RS e-tron GT Drag Races E 63 S, the Future Is Now

For the past few years, I've been following the evolution of both cryptocurrency and electric vehicles. At first, everyone was skeptical about both of these, but things are certainly changing. The rate of adoption is increasing, as more and more people understand the benefits of getting involved.
Electric vehicles are finally overcoming range issues, as they're getting closer to what you can achieve with an ICE vehicle. They're also considerably faster, at least up to a certain speed. Less cabin noise makes for a more relaxing cabin experience. And the instantaneous throttle response is good enough to persuade even the most hardcore of petrolheads to make the switch. With technology progressing year after year, so are the cars that incorporate it.
With that in mind, we get to see more favorable arguments for electric vehicles every year. And if you happen to be an Audi RS enthusiast, the newest electric-RS may catch your attention. And I know what you're thinking of. Will the RS e-tron GT live up to the expectations? Will it be as fascinating as the old RS vehicles? And most importantly, how will it fare against Audi's rivals: the Mercedes-AMGs and the BMW Ms?
And today we get to partially learn the answer to that question. Because the RS e-tron GT is being pitched against the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S. We all know the specs of the E 63 S already, and it's bound to be fast with its turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine. After all, 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque make it a force to be reckoned with. According to Mercedes, this vehicle should be capable of going from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.3 seconds, even though it weighs 4,431 lbs (2,010 kgs).
E 63 S to get more out of it, while you're quite limited with the RS e-tron GT. But I feel that some tuning options for electric vehicles will become a thing in the future as well.
Making any predictions for this race is quite difficult. And I find it strange that for the first time in a while, I'm rooting for the electric vehicle here. The E 63 S goes into Drift mode to warm up its tires before the race. After all, it needs any advantage it can get going into this battle. Going off the line for the first run, they're neck and neck. But it's the Audi that starts pulling ahead, ultimately winning the first run.
The RS e-tron GT needed 10.9 seconds to cross the quarter-mile (402 meters) finish line, while the E 63 S was just 0.2 seconds slower. Going into the second run, they opt for a rolling race, which may prove to be a disadvantage for the Audi. Instead, it rockets away and it's the first to cross the 1-mile (1.6 km) finish line, at a speed of over 170 mph (273 kph). But the result may be this way because the Mercedes-AMG was still in its comfort mode. So a rerun is in order.
This time the E 63 S is switched to its sportiest mode while starting from 3rd gear. After both cars reach 50 mph (80 kph), they go at it once more. This time the situation is completely different, and as they go beyond 160 mph (257 kph), they're neck and neck yet again. I'm not going to spoil the result for you, but I will tell you that it was a photo finish! For the last test of the day, both drivers will be aiming to stop as fast as possible. With the Audi being quite a bit heavier than its opponent, you can imagine how this test went.
