1992 Mustang SAAC Is a Rare Gem, Pricier Than a Shelby GT500

Most of the time, buying a car is anything but an investment. But, if you play it smart, and go after the right kind of vehicle, you might make a profit selling it later. You just have to choose a car that's rare and special enough. And you'll have to make sure it's in tip-top shape by the time you'll be parting ways with it.
There are a lot of Mustang iterations out there that can bring you a profit, you just have to do a bit of research on the topic. I must admit that I would normally not be too enthusiastic about a Fox Body, but this one caught my attention. Now, between 1979 and 1993, Ford sold approximately 2.6 million Fox Body Mustangs. The model went off to a strong start, with almost 370,000 units being built in 1979 alone.
But then things started to slow down, down to a point where less than 80,000 were built for 1992. And it just so happens that the car I found was also built in 1992. It's worth mentioning that only about 40,000 of these were hatchback units. But there's more to this car than just that. If you've ever heard of Shelby American Automobile Club, then you'll immediately realize that this is a SAAC MK1 Mustang! As the seller emphasizes, this was only ordered and sold to members of the club!
While some sources state that 65 of these cars were ever built, others state a lower figure, at just 30 units. Either way, this should be rarer than a 1993 Mustang Cobra R! This car was probably quintessential in Ford's decision to build the Cobra in the first place. This car looks as if it just left the factory floor a few days ago, and back in the day, it had a price tag of $41,845, as it was equipped with a Kenwood stereo system.
All the SAAC MK1s were delivered in white with blue stripes, a look that is nicely complemented by the 17" Simmons Racing wheels. The odometer reads 3,611 miles, which means this car has only been driven for about 120 miles per year since it was built. With just 300 horsepower available from a 5.0-liter V8 engine with lots of special goodies attached to it, this isn't going to be that impressive going down a straight line. At least not if you don't decide to add some boost into the equation.
But to anyone familiar with the Mustang's legacy, it's bound to attract a lot of attention. Well, at least if you can convince yourself to take it out of the garage at least once in a while. This is the most expensive Mustang offered by "southjerseyclassics" on eBay, as the asking price is set at $98,900. For that kind of cash, you can get yourself a brand new Shelby GT500. But we've had this discussion before. And if you can afford the 6-figure price tag on a 30-year old car, you can probably manage to get a brand new GT500 as well.
