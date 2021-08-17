2022 Audi e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback Models Coming to US This Fall

Audi has announced it will offer the e-tron S and e-tron Sportback models in the U.S. starting this fall. The electric models come with up to 496 hp and 718 lb.-ft (973 Nm) of torque. They are the first fully electric Audi S models, and both come with three-motor configurations.
The maximum available power, of 496 hp, along with the maximum torque, is available in the boost mode, which is offered in eight-second stints. Both electric SUVs from Audi have two motors on the rear axle that operate independently, while the third motor is on the front axle.
Normally, the cars provide 429 horsepower and 595 lb.-ft.(806 Nm) of torque. The 0-60 mph (96 km/h) sprint is achieved in 4.3 seconds. Stopping power is handled by a set of six-piston front brake calipers that slow down using 15.7-inch front discs, along with dual-piston rear brake calipers. Both e-tron S models can tow up to 3,300 pounds (1,496 kg) if they are fitted with the optional towing package.
The Audi e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback operate in a rear-wheel-drive configuration most of the time, with the front motor being engaged if it is called upon by the car's computers. It helps provide power for acceleration, as well as traction in inclement conditions or performance driving situations.
Both electric SUVs from Audi have torque vectoring and electric quattro, which can prioritize how power is distributed to the rear wheels. According to Audi, the cars can perform controlled drifts, but their legal team warns that those can only be done on a closed course and in safe conditions.
Audi's 2022 e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback models have a 95-kWh lithium-ion battery, which can be charged with up to 150 kW. The latter provides the possibility of charging from five to eighty percent in under 30 minutes if you plug it into a Level 3 DC fast charger.
There is also a 9.6 kW AC Level 2 charger on-board, which is used for AC plugs. For best results at home, there is a white-glove concierge home installation service available through Qmerit.
The EPA-estimated driving range of the 2022 Audi e-tron S is 208 miles (334 km) with the standard wheel and tire package, while the e-tron S Sportback can drive up to 212 miles (341 km) on a charge according to the EPA's estimates. The actual range may vary due to driving conditions, driving style, and many other factors.
In standard, both cars come with an adaptive air suspension. The gauge cluster comes in the form of the 12.3-inch virtual cockpit, which is complemented by a dual-screen MMI display. The latter has a 10.1-inch upper unit and an 8.6-inch lower unit. The standard equipment list is long, so we will just stick to some highlights.
Both electric SUVs from Audi have adaptive cruise assist, Audi pre sense front, active lane assist system with turn assist function, a top view camera, on-board LTE-powered Wi-Fi, an integrated toll module built in the rearview mirror, predictive traffic light information, and 3D satellite navigation imagery
The 2022 Audi e-tron S has an MSRP of $84,800 in the Premium Plus trim, which goes up to $89,800 in the Prestige trim level. Its brother, the Audi e-tron S Sportback has an MSRP of $87,400 in the Premium Plus trim, while the Prestige trim starts at $92,400.
All MSRP values above do not include the $1,05 destination charge, tax, title, or additional fees. As Audi notes in its press release, the dealer sets the actual sales price, so the values above are for orientation purposes.
Audi manufactures its electric SUVs in a certified carbon-neutral plant in Brussels, Belgium. Both models entered production in mid-2020 for their European release. Audi already offers the e-tron and e-tron Sportback models in the U.S., and the company's American division has recently posted its best half-year sales results ever. The electric range of Audi will receive the e-tron GT and Q4 e-tron models in the future. By 2025, Audi wants to electrify 30 percent of its U.S. model lineup.
Normally, the cars provide 429 horsepower and 595 lb.-ft.(806 Nm) of torque. The 0-60 mph (96 km/h) sprint is achieved in 4.3 seconds. Stopping power is handled by a set of six-piston front brake calipers that slow down using 15.7-inch front discs, along with dual-piston rear brake calipers. Both e-tron S models can tow up to 3,300 pounds (1,496 kg) if they are fitted with the optional towing package.
The Audi e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback operate in a rear-wheel-drive configuration most of the time, with the front motor being engaged if it is called upon by the car's computers. It helps provide power for acceleration, as well as traction in inclement conditions or performance driving situations.
Both electric SUVs from Audi have torque vectoring and electric quattro, which can prioritize how power is distributed to the rear wheels. According to Audi, the cars can perform controlled drifts, but their legal team warns that those can only be done on a closed course and in safe conditions.
Audi's 2022 e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback models have a 95-kWh lithium-ion battery, which can be charged with up to 150 kW. The latter provides the possibility of charging from five to eighty percent in under 30 minutes if you plug it into a Level 3 DC fast charger.
There is also a 9.6 kW AC Level 2 charger on-board, which is used for AC plugs. For best results at home, there is a white-glove concierge home installation service available through Qmerit.
The EPA-estimated driving range of the 2022 Audi e-tron S is 208 miles (334 km) with the standard wheel and tire package, while the e-tron S Sportback can drive up to 212 miles (341 km) on a charge according to the EPA's estimates. The actual range may vary due to driving conditions, driving style, and many other factors.
In standard, both cars come with an adaptive air suspension. The gauge cluster comes in the form of the 12.3-inch virtual cockpit, which is complemented by a dual-screen MMI display. The latter has a 10.1-inch upper unit and an 8.6-inch lower unit. The standard equipment list is long, so we will just stick to some highlights.
Both electric SUVs from Audi have adaptive cruise assist, Audi pre sense front, active lane assist system with turn assist function, a top view camera, on-board LTE-powered Wi-Fi, an integrated toll module built in the rearview mirror, predictive traffic light information, and 3D satellite navigation imagery
The 2022 Audi e-tron S has an MSRP of $84,800 in the Premium Plus trim, which goes up to $89,800 in the Prestige trim level. Its brother, the Audi e-tron S Sportback has an MSRP of $87,400 in the Premium Plus trim, while the Prestige trim starts at $92,400.
All MSRP values above do not include the $1,05 destination charge, tax, title, or additional fees. As Audi notes in its press release, the dealer sets the actual sales price, so the values above are for orientation purposes.
Audi manufactures its electric SUVs in a certified carbon-neutral plant in Brussels, Belgium. Both models entered production in mid-2020 for their European release. Audi already offers the e-tron and e-tron Sportback models in the U.S., and the company's American division has recently posted its best half-year sales results ever. The electric range of Audi will receive the e-tron GT and Q4 e-tron models in the future. By 2025, Audi wants to electrify 30 percent of its U.S. model lineup.