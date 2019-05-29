autoevolution

2020 Audi e-tron S Performance Version Spied Testing At the Nurburgring

29 May 2019, 11:40 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Joining the likes of the EQC from Mercedes-Benz and Model X from Tesla, the Audi e-tron has much to prove in the electric crossover segment. For starters, Audi throttled back the deliveries over problems with the supply chain. There’s also the matter of price; at $74,800 for the Standard Plus quattro, customers aren’t queuing up to order the e-tron.
23 photos
2020 Audi e-tron S2020 Audi e-tron S2020 Audi e-tron S2020 Audi e-tron S2020 Audi e-tron S2020 Audi e-tron S2020 Audi e-tron S2020 Audi e-tron S2020 Audi e-tron S2020 Audi e-tron S2020 Audi e-tron S2020 Audi e-tron S2020 Audi e-tron S2020 Audi e-tron S2020 Audi e-tron S2020 Audi e-tron S2020 Audi e-tron S2020 Audi e-tron S2020 Audi e-tron S2020 Audi e-tron S2020 Audi e-tron S2020 Audi e-tron S
1,791 examples of the breed were sold in Europe in March 2019 compared to 253 in the United States in April. There’s no denying that something doesn’t add up, more so if you put the 75-kWh Model X side by side with the 95-kWh e-tron. Despite the difference in weight, the Tesla manages 255 miles (410 kilometers) while the Audi can’t do better than 204 miles (328 kilometers) of range.

Audi was prepared from the get-go to lose a lot of money on the e-tron, but nevertheless, the four-ringed automaker isn’t admitting defeat. Take a look at the two test mules the carparazzi caught on camera at the Nurburgring, then compare them to the RS lineup of models. Without further beating around the bush, the e-tron prepares to welcome a performance version in 2020.

Larger air intakes to the right and left of the radiator grille, lowered suspension, wider performance tires, different wheels, and a different aerodynamic diffuser at the rear are a few of the more obvious changes. Even more interesting is the fact both test mules feature conventional side mirrors instead of ant antenna-inspired video cameras. Word on the street is Audi could call the model e-tron S instead of e-tron RS.

In addition to better cooling for the braking system, Audi could turn up the electric drive units for better acceleration off the line and on corner exit. Some people suggest Audi could add a third electric motor – one up front and two driving the rear wheels – to level up the output to 640 horsepower. By comparison, the bone-stock model develops 402 horsepower (300 kW) with Boost Technology.

What the four-ringed automaker calls Boost Technology “allows temporary access to additional rated power output when conditions allow and driver initiates the feature.”
2020 Audi e-tron S Audi e-tron S 2020 Audi e-tron Audi e-tron spyshots Audi EV
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
AUDI models:
AUDI S7 SportbackAUDI S7 Sportback MediumAUDI S6 AvantAUDI S6 Avant MediumAUDI S6AUDI S6 CompactAUDI TT RS RoadsterAUDI TT RS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI TT RS CoupeAUDI TT RS Coupe CoupeAll AUDI models  
 
 