Mercedes-Benz EQC Begins Production as Cheapest Premium Electric SUV Available

The first Mercedes-Benz car wearing the EQC brand name is getting ready to hit the road in the coming weeks, as the German carmaker announced on Monday the start of production for the SUV, and the opening of the order books.

Mercedes will try to make an extra buck by launching the EQC Edition 1886, a version that will be available from launch. This variant will come with increased range and a price tag of €84,930.



Despite the lower price for the entry-level trim, the EQC will offer, besides the feel of a Mercedes, about the same performance as all the others, with a range of 445 - 471 km (276 – 292 miles), as measured in the NEDC cycle, and 402 hp coming from two electric motors, fitted one on each of the axles.



Power for the SUV is stored in an 80 kWh lithium-ion battery built in-house, a battery that can be charged via a 7.4 kW onboard charger or via charging stations of up to 110 kW. If this latter solution is chosen, 80 percent battery capacity can be achieved in around 40 minutes.



Like all the other recent Mercedes cars, the EQC is equipped with the MBUX infotainment system.



"With the Mercedes-Benz EQC, we are entering a new era of mobility. It is part of the growing family of all-electric vehicles at Mercedes-Benz and combines brand-defining features such as quality, safety and comfort,” said in a statement Britta Seeger, the executive in charge with Mercedes-Benz cars sales.



“We offer our customers progressive design and unique ride comfort – and this with a range absolutely suitable for everyday use."



As said, Mercedes kicked off production for the model, with the first EQC expected to roll off assembly line shortly. It is manufactured at the plant in Bremen, on the same production line as the C-Class and GLC