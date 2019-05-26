2020 Audi Q3 Sportback Won’t Be Sold In the United States

BMW Unveils Most Powerful Versions of the X5 and X7 SUVs, the M50i

Even though it’s called Q4 in the 2019 Audi roadmap , the sharper brother of the Q3 will be called Q3 Sportback. Whatever the four-ringed automaker plans to do, there’s no denying the compact crossover takes inspiration from the Q8, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, and Lamborghini Urus. 20 photos



“What’s the matter with Q4 then?” Motor Authority understands that trademark is “reserved for an electric SUV previewed in concept form at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.” Q4 e-tron is the name, and as you’d expect, the newcomer looks like the e-tron xeroxed at 75 percent. As far as exterior design is concerned, the BMW iX3 plays second fiddle while the Mercedes-Benz EQC looks a bit too clinical to be considered eye candy.



