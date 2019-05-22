Euro NCAP Hands Top Safety Rating for Audi e-tron and Six Others

For the past few weeks, Europe’s top safety organization, Euro NCAP, has been busy with one of the most extensive crash testing program of the year: no less than seven cars were tested in a single batch, and the results were released on Wednesday.

7 photos



The



According to the safety watchdog, the e-tron can be compared in terms of safety with the already tested Jaguar I-Pace and



The Volkswagen T-Cross, Lexus UX, the new



Euro NCAP found that of the bunch, the new



“It is encouraging to see that all manufacturers did well, regardless of type of powertrain or class of vehicle tested," said in a statement Euro NCAP’s secretary general Michiel van Ratingen.



“New cars on the market continue to offer more advanced technology as standard, systems that were not even considered an option a few years ago."



The Euro NCAP testing procedure is the toughest implemented on the continent to date. It tracks a vehicle’s performance based on its performance in four main areas: adult occupant protection for driver and passenger, child occupant protection, vulnerable road users protection and safety assist. Of the seven car models, three have alternative means of propulsion, and one of them is powered entirely by electricity . Regardless of their means of propulsion though, all the cars tested this time managed to get all the five stars, the top safety rating from the organization.The Audi e-tron was for the first time included in the testing program, and it performed just as expected. The car achieved 91 percent adult occupant protection and 71 percent vulnerable road users protection, enough to earn all the five stars.According to the safety watchdog, the e-tron can be compared in terms of safety with the already tested Jaguar I-Pace and Nissan Leaf and possibly even with the Tesla Model 3, due to be crash tested later this year.The Volkswagen T-Cross, Lexus UX, the new Mazda3 , the new Renault Clio, and Toyota’s Corolla (in both sedan and hatchback variants) and RAV4 went through the same ordeals as the e-tron and were rewarded with the same top distinction.Euro NCAP found that of the bunch, the new Clio and the Mazda3 offer increased protection for both adult and child occupants.“It is encouraging to see that all manufacturers did well, regardless of type of powertrain or class of vehicle tested," said in a statement Euro NCAP’s secretary general Michiel van Ratingen.“New cars on the market continue to offer more advanced technology as standard, systems that were not even considered an option a few years ago."The Euro NCAP testing procedure is the toughest implemented on the continent to date. It tracks a vehicle’s performance based on its performance in four main areas: adult occupant protection for driver and passenger, child occupant protection, vulnerable road users protection and safety assist.