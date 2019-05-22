Bees Swarm Cars at Supermarket Parking Lot, Beekeeper Saves The Day

You see a bee flying right at you, you try your best to get out of its way. So it’s only understandable that several shoppers fled a supermarket parking lot in panic when they saw hundreds of them swarming from one car to another.

As in the movies, luck had it that there was a superhero close by and he sprung into action immediately. Unlike in the movies, his costume doesn’t include tight underpants over leggings or unbreakable shields or body of armor, but the proper equipment to handle and remove bees from places where they shouldn’t be. Like cars, for example.



Rick Cornwall “calmly went home to get his protective gear and help remove them,” the report says. He used a brush to get the bees into specially made boxes and helped calm the situation. He also says that swarming is natural at this time of year and warns civilians – drivers, in this particular instance – to not try to remove the bees on their own.



“They are in the process of moving house and swarming is natural. It is also one of nature’s wonders like birds flocking,” Cornwall says. “Bees will only sting if angered and in defense of the hive - it’s fatal for the bee - so allow them to do their thing, keep calm and keep kids away.”



