Range Rover Evoque Gets 5 Stars Euro NCAP Rating, Citroen C5 Aircross Only 4

10 Apr 2019, 12:06 UTC
On Wednesday, Euro NCAP released new crash tests results for the two crossovers it looked at this month, the Citroen C5 Aircross and the Range Rover Evoque. Of the two, the British car is the one that topped the charts.
According to the organization, despite the fact that the new Evoque “looks similar to the first-generation vehicle tested by Euro NCAP in 2011” the crossover is a brand new car that has made great progress when it comes to safety, especially when talking about pedestrian protection.

Euro NCAP commended Land Rover for adopting an active bonnet and AEB for pedestrian and cyclist detection, features that are “noteworthy and significant for this category of vehicle.”

Overall, the Evoque got a five-star rating after achieving 94 percent adult occupant protection, 87 percent child occupant protection and 72 percent for vulnerable road users protection. The safety assist systems on the car earned it a 73 percent rating.

The other car tested in this batch, the Citroen C5 Aircross received only four stars despite the fact that it “offers most safety equipment as standard.” The lack of a radar sensor attached as standard to the forward-looking camera to increase the performance of the auto brake system cost the French car one star.

Euro NCAP gave the Aircross another chance and tested the crossover when fitted with the optional Safety+ Pack that includes a radar sensor. In this configuration, the model managed to score a five-star rating.

“These results show that car manufacturers are still keen and able to achieve the highest safety ratings,” said in a statement Euro NCAP secretary general Michiel van Ratingen.

“It is especially encouraging to see the continued widespread deployment and improvement of advanced technologies such as AEB and lane support.”

Full details about the testing procedure and how the two cars performed can be found at this link.
