autoevolution

SEAT Tarraco Outperforms Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Honda CR-V in Euro NCAP Tests

27 Feb 2019, 10:04 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Safety
The first batch of Euro NCAP testing results for 2019 is out, and the numbers look great for all the carmakers involved in this series of crash tests: three carmakers, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, and SEAT, received the top distinction for their large SUVs.
20 photos
SEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash testsSEAT Tarraco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Honda CR-V Euro NCAP crash tests
As of last year, the Euro NCAP uses a revised rating system, the toughest implemented in Europe to date. The organization tracks a vehicle’s performance in four main areas: adult occupant protection for driver and passenger, child occupant protection, vulnerable road users protection for pedestrians and cyclists, and safety assist.

The SEAT Tarraco scored an impressive 97 percent rating in adult occupant protection, making it one of the best performers in its category, ever. The lowest rating, 79 percent, was handed to the CR-V for vulnerable road users and safety assist systems, while child occupant performance was rated at 84 percent.

These numbers are the highest achieved by any of the three car models tested this year by the European safety organization.

Honda’s CR-V got a 93 percent rating for adult occupant protection and 83 percent for child occupant performance. Vulnerable road users protection and safety assist systems were rated at 70 and 76 percent, respectively.

Of the three SUVs tested, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class ranked last in terms of percentages, although it too received a five-star rating.

The G was handed a 90 percent rating for adult occupant protection, lowest of the three SUVs tested, and 83 percent for child occupant performance, equal to the CR-V. Vulnerable road users and safety assist stand at 78 and 72 percent respectively.

“Here we have three new vehicles, competing in the same segment and getting top safety ratings,” said in a statement Michiel van Ratingen, Euro NCAP secretary general.

“That’s impressive enough but the fact that all three off-roaders are equipped with pedestrian and cyclist AEB systems really demonstrates the power of consumer testing not only to encourage better performance but also to promote new technologies as standard-fit across Europe.”
Euro NCAP Crash Test honda cr-v mercedes-Benz G-Class SEAT Tarraco safety rating
press release
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Latest car models:
JAGUAR XEJAGUAR XE CompactLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo Spyder ExoticSKODA Kamiq (EU)SKODA Kamiq (EU) Medium SUVLAMBORGHINI Centenario RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Centenario Roadster Coupe CabrioLAMBORGHINI CentenarioLAMBORGHINI Centenario CoupeAll car models  
 
 