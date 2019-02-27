SEAT Tarraco Outperforms Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Honda CR-V in Euro NCAP Tests

The first batch of Euro NCAP testing results for 2019 is out, and the numbers look great for all the carmakers involved in this series of crash tests: three carmakers, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, and SEAT, received the top distinction for their large SUVs.

These numbers are the highest achieved by any of the three car models tested this year by the European safety organization.







Of the three SUVs tested, the



The G was handed a 90 percent rating for adult occupant protection, lowest of the three SUVs tested, and 83 percent for child occupant performance, equal to the CR-V. Vulnerable road users and safety assist stand at 78 and 72 percent respectively.



“Here we have three new vehicles, competing in the same segment and getting top safety ratings,” said in a statement Michiel van Ratingen, Euro NCAP secretary general.



