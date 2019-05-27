autoevolution

2020 Audi S7 Looks Stunning in Glacier White With Black Trim

27 May 2019, 19:29 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Say what they will about German design, but we think they're good at moving things one step at a time. The same year we got the new Porsche 911, Audi adapts the S7 four-door coupe.
6 photos
2020 Audi S7 Looks Stunning in Glacier White With Black Trim2020 Audi S7 Looks Stunning in Glacier White With Black Trim2020 Audi S7 Looks Stunning in Glacier White With Black Trim2020 Audi S7 Looks Stunning in Glacier White With Black Trim2020 Audi S7 Looks Stunning in Glacier White With Black Trim
Obviously, the two have very little in common. If you look deep enough, you might discover how both have been adapted to meet the latest emissions regulations. But we also thought this Glacier White finish looks a lot like Porsche's Chalk, and the two share a fetish for black trim.

Just like in the case of the S6 Avant we just talked about, the new S7 is powered by a 3.0 TDI with electric supercharging. It makes 349 HP, 700 Nm of torque (516 lb-ft) and will get from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds. That's a little bit of a downgrade over the old V8 model, while America and the Middle East will receive a 2.9 TFSI like the one offered in the RS5.

The belt-driven starter/alternator and lithium-ion battery allow for stop/start operation from as low as 22 km/h. Coasting for up to 40 seconds is another highlight, and Audi claims the sedan is capable of 6.5 liters per 100 kilometers.

Frankly, the stop/start would be super-annoying if it stopped as you were coming up to a junction. But the €82,750 S7 Sportback has a lot of computers and sensors, it should know where it is. The coupe body is designed to attract attention, it's still very practical. The S7 has a hatch at the rear. The trunk capacity is a tiny bit smaller, but loading bikes or even 2-meter-long flatpack furniture shouldn't be a problem.

If our ranting and short description weren't enough, you can get a whole lot more information from the two videos below. It may be a diesel, but this is a four-door coupe that BMW and Mercedes can't overlook.

2020 AUdi S7 Sportback Audi S7 3.0 TDI
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
AUDI models:
AUDI S7 SportbackAUDI S7 Sportback MediumAUDI S6 AvantAUDI S6 Avant MediumAUDI S6AUDI S6 CompactAUDI TT RS RoadsterAUDI TT RS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI TT RS CoupeAUDI TT RS Coupe CoupeAll AUDI models  
 
 