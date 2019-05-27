2020 Audi S7 Looks Stunning in Glacier White With Black Trim

Say what they will about German design, but we think they're good at moving things one step at a time. The same year we got the new Porsche 911, Audi adapts the S7 four-door coupe.

Just like in the case of the S6 Avant we just talked about, the new S7 is powered by a 3.0 TDI with electric supercharging. It makes 349 HP , 700 Nm of torque (516 lb-ft) and will get from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds. That's a little bit of a downgrade over the old V8 model, while America and the Middle East will receive a 2.9 TFSI like the one offered in the RS5.



The belt-driven starter/alternator and lithium-ion battery allow for stop/start operation from as low as 22 km/h. Coasting for up to 40 seconds is another highlight, and Audi claims the sedan is capable of 6.5 liters per 100 kilometers.



Frankly, the stop/start would be super-annoying if it stopped as you were coming up to a junction. But the €82,750 S7 Sportback has a lot of computers and sensors, it should know where it is. The coupe body is designed to attract attention, it's still very practical. The S7 has a hatch at the rear. The trunk capacity is a tiny bit smaller, but loading bikes or even 2-meter-long flatpack furniture shouldn't be a problem.



If our ranting and short description weren't enough, you can get a whole lot more information from the two videos below. It may be a diesel, but this is a four-door coupe that BMW and Mercedes can't overlook.



