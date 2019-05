NOTE TO SELF: don't stand behind @MileyCyrus in the airport security... &‍@ pic.twitter.com/fXEmYnU6Z6 — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) May 28, 2019

The pop star, who is currently promoting her upcoming album, sat down for a chat for the U.K. radio show Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp , and admitted that she actually likes being patted down by TSA agents. The agents, on the other hand, not so much.Asked whether her heavy jewelry ever gets her in trouble with security, Miley says she and the agents have a “love-hate” relationship. She, on the other hand, loves it.“They hate because it’s definitely kind of annoying that I never take it off, but they love me because they always get to do the pat-down,” she says. “They’re getting very sensitive with the pat-down and I’m kind of, like, into it. Like human touch, you know. But they’re getting, like, more and more nervous about doing that kind of thing but I actually like it, you know. I need a little human touch.”Most celebrities and regular folks hate the pat down, with many complaining about it making them feel violated and disrespected. At the same time, most celebrities don’t like being touched by mere mortals or having them enter into their (very special) personal space. Miley is clearly not one of them.One of the stars to have recently complained about TSA procedures was queen Diana Ross, who took to social media to say flying out of New Orleans turned into an ordeal for her when a TSA pat down left her feeling dehumanized, violated and grossed out.Since many rallied to back her up, TSA issued a statement saying close-circuit surveillance cameras revealed no wrongdoing in the way the procedures were applied to Ross and urging her to file a formal complaint for a more thorough investigation.