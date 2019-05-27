autoevolution

Audi Reveals TT Quantum Gray Edition, Available To Order Exclusively Online

27 May 2019
Not long now, the TT will be succeeded by an all-electric vehicle that Audi describes as “emotional” for some reason or another. But until then, the TT RS will reign supreme alongside countless special editions such as the Quantum Grey Edition.
Available to order from June 5th, the Quantum Grey is exclusively available online. That’s right; Audi is taking e-commerce to the next level with this particular breed of TT, of which 99 examples of the breed will ever be assembled at GyQr plant in Hungary.

Care to guess how much this baby costs in Germany? 62,305.03 euros, and those three eurocents are somewhat confusing at this price level. By comparison, the TT Coupé 45 TFSI quattro S tronic costs 43,850.00 euros. Focusing on the obvious, the Quantumgrau Edition is closer in pricing to the TT RS with the 2.5-liter TFSI inline-five engine.

45 TFSI quattro S tronic is Audi for all-wheel drive and 245 PS from a 2.0-liter engine, figures that aren’t exactly exciting for a vehicle in this segment. Even the Mazda MX-5 Miata has a bigger sense of occasion, let alone a no-nonsense hot hatchback such as the Renault Megane RS Trophy.

“We are garnering experience and learning a lot about user and buyer structures through this pilot project,” declared Martin Sander, vice president of marketing and sales at Audi. Looking at the sales figures for the TT in Europe and the United States, chances are Audi will sell a handful through the authorized dealership network.

“Are there any chances the Quantum Gray Edition will be flipped?” Not a chance in the world, dear reader, more so because the Audi TT is joined at the hip to the Volkswagen Golf and Audi A3. On the other hand, e-commerce will become a reality at Audi starting in April 2020 for all models in the lineup, including the e-tron electric crossover.

If it were your hard-earned cash, would you spend that kind of euros on this TT or the more focused, mid-engine alternatives such as the Porsche 718 Cayman and Alpine A110?
