Audi Reveals New Q5 55 TFSI e quattro, Electric Range Rated At 40 Kilometers

21 May 2019, 13:35 UTC
If there’s something wrong with Audi these days in addition to how the oil is changed, the nomenclature would be one of the biggest offenders. Take this plug-in hybrid crossover as a prime example of the German automaker’s naming convention. Q5 55 TFSI e quattro is a mouthful of nonsense, doesn’t it?
We understand TFSI, e, and quattro, but adding 55 to the nomenclature is a bit too much given that Audi has one of the most complicated naming schemes in the industry. More to the point, 55 signifies vehicles with an output ranging from 245 to 275 kW. As mentioned beforehand, nonsense is the best word to describe this state of affairs.

Turning our attention back to the more important stuff, the Q5 55 TFSI e quattro promises 112 miler per gallon or 2.1 liters per 100 kilometers in the combined cycle. CO2 emissions are rated at 46 grams per kilometer in hybrid mode, and in EV mode, you’re looking at up to 40 kilometers (26 miles) and a top speed of up to 135 km/h (84 mph) before the 2.0-liter turbo fires up.

The internal combustion engine is good for 252 PS (248 horsepower) and 370 Nm (273 pound-feet) of torque while the electric motor adds 148 PS (141 horsepower) and 350 Nm (258 pound-feet). The combined output of 367 PS (362 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) isn’t shabby at all, enabling a zero-to-100-km/h of 5.3 seconds and a top speed of 239 km/h (149 mph).

Located underneath the trunk floor, the lithium-ion battery packs 14.1 kWh. From a household socket, expect a full recharge in six hours. What makes the Q5 55 TFSI e quattro interesting is the way it looks. Except for the badging and charge port, you’ll find it hard to set the plug-in hybrid apart from more conventional models in the range.

Coming as standard with all-wheel drive and the seven-speed S tronic transmission, the Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro is available to pre-order in Europe. First deliveries are scheduled for the third quarter of 2019 for the 2020 model year, and pricing starts at €60,450 in Germany.
