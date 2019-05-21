5 Vintage Cadillac Bursts Into Flames, Rolls Down The Street And Crashes

Father Charged For Chaining Daughter Inside Burning Car, Killing Her

A New York man who was able to flee a burning car and jump into a pond to extinguish the flames has been charged for the death of his daughter, whom he had chained inside the vehicle and set it on fire. 5 photos



When first responders arrived at the scene in Queens, NYC, they found a burning



Firefighters recovered cans of gasoline both from inside the car and from the pavement, and this is what led police to assume the fire was put intentionally.



Pereira has been charged with murder, arson, and reckless endangerment. Before the incident, he reportedly called his estranged wife to threaten her that she would never see her daughter again. He was rambling and was very nervous, the woman told the media after the girl’s death.



“The manner of the girl’s death has been ruled a homicide, but police have not revealed her cause of death,” People Crime reports. “Zoey was at the center of an alleged custody dispute between her estranged parents, who live on Long Island.”



