Audi e-tron S Puts Three Electric Motors on the Electric SUV, Here Come 973 Nm

Despite the hype that surrounded their launch, electric SUVs are not exactly trendsetters. Considering how today’s customers love SUVs and are suckers for electric cars, it’s a bit weird that the combination between the two is not as successful as carmakers hoped.
The Mercedes-Benz EQC, the Jaguar I-Pace, and the Audi e-tron were all launched with high hopes, but so far they failed to turn into market hits. Even so, at least one of the three carmakers, Audi, is not sitting idle, but keeps launching new variants.
After releasing the e-tron a couple of years back and the Sportback variant closer to our time, Audi is following suit with the introduction of the S variants for the two models. And the main difference is the number of electric motors that make the wheels spin.
For the e-tron S, Audi envisioned three electric motors, two mounted on the rear axle and another one up front. Combined, the three pumps out 496 hp and 973 Nm of torque, numbers that are way up there compared to the competition.
With the new setup, the e-tron S, regardless of version, can do the standard sprint in 4.5 seconds, and top at a maximum speed of 130 mph (209 kph).
The fun part is that not all of the motors work at once, at least not all the time. When the SUV is in normal driving mode, only the ones at the back are spinning the wheels. The front one turns the SUV into an all-wheel-drive only when another driving mode is selected, or when the car detects it lost traction.
Some of these details were already known, given how Audi spilled a couple of beans about the drivetrain way back in February. But this time we also get another piece of useful information, and that is the price.
For now, we’re only getting info about how much the two new electric S model will cost in the UK, but that should give you a general idea of numbers elsewhere. People on the island will get the e-tron S for £87,000, and the Sportback for £88,700.
You can read the full details on how the e-tron S is different from its regular siblings in the press release section below.
