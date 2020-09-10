4 Audi Working on e-tron S with Three Electric Motors and Close to 1,000 Nm

World's First ‘Tri-motor EV’ title Goes to Audi e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback

Unveiled at the same time, the 2021 Audi e-tron S and e-Tron S Sportback have instantly become the quickest, most powerful members of Audi’s electric family, at least until the Porsche Taycan-based e-tron GT comes. 223 photos



Both the e-tron S and the e-tron S Sportback share a modular architecture that allows them to feature two electric motors on the rear axle and one on the front.



The total output in S gear is 503 horsepower and 973 Nm (717.6 lb-ft) of torque, available for up to 8 seconds at a time, which results in a 0-100 kph (62 mph) acceleration time of 4.5 seconds, onward to a top speed of 210 kph (130 mph).



The same motor that until now was powering the rear axle of the e-tron 55 is now installed on the front axle on the two S models, while the high-voltage battery can hold a capacity of 95 kWh gross energy, of which 86 kWh is usable to conserve its capacity in the long term.



The new e-tron S has a range of up to 364 km (226 miles), while the e-tron S Sportback can go up to 370 km (230 miles) on a single charge in the WLTP cycle.



The real trick with the new e-tron S models is represented by the torque vectoring function, though, thanks to the fully variable torque distribution between the two wheels on the rear axle provided by two different motors.



Each of the two rear electric motors sends its power directly to the respective wheel through a single-speed transmission, with no mechanical differential being needed,



To improve efficiency, in normal driving modes the two electric SUVs ae rear-wheel-drive only, with the front electric motor springing into action only smashes the acceleration pedal or traction is lost on the rear, making for a similar principle as the quattro system in the Audi R8.



