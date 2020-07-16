Audi Says e-tron Leads Sales, We Say It Rules a Hollow Iron Throne

Automobile sales all over the world have been disastrous during the first six months of the year. So, we imagine automakers will grab hold of any positive figure, no matter how small. And the sales quota for the fully electric e-tron SUV certainly does not impress. At least at first sight, because electrified car sales have been a beacon of hope for the ailing automotive industry.
Last year, Audi’s luxurious e-tron ruled its market segment in Europe utterly undisputed. It had reached deliveries of 18,382 units during 2019, better than British lord Jaguar I-Pace (12,232 examples) and miles away from the Mercedes-Benz EQC (1,413 vehicles) - though the latter was still ramping up availability.
The same happened during the first quarter of the year, the model coming into sixth place overall across the European market with 7.987 deliveries. It was far behind the top dogs – Tesla's Model 3 (20.512) and Renault’s city-dwelling Zoe (20.438) but also came remarkably close to the Volkswagen e-Golf, Peugeot e-208 and the Nissan Leaf.
Meanwhile, even more affordable crossovers such as the Hyundai Kona EV and Kia Niro EV lagged – while the Jaguar I-Pace (2,106 units), the Mercedes-Benz EQC (1,505 examples), and Tesla’s Model X (1,227 vehicles) were mere dots on the horizon in the rearview mirror. The situation might feature more of the same for the rest of the year if we consider Audi’s own statistics.
According to the four-ringed brand, the e-tron managed sales of 17,641 examples, worldwide, during the first six months of the year. That equates to a spectacular 86.8 percent surge in deliveries – all while navigating one of the worst economic crises ever.
Notice how Audi says these are global sales – so therefore we think the automaker’s happiness is just a mask. Even if the surge is unquestionably admirable, the figures are just a drop in the ocean of combustion-powered annual sales. So, we wonder if global carmakers will finally take action and bring the electrified revolution to reality.
