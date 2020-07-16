2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Sales Begin in the U.S., eSUV Priced from $77,400

People love SUVs, and they're growing quite fond of electric cars, as well. But they apparently don’t like when the two mix, as all the electric SUVs currently on the market (granted, they are not that many) are lagging behind in terms of deliveries.
But that doesn’t stop carmakers from throwing such vehicles at us. One of them in particular is very proficient in this segment, and it is so far the only one in the industry to have not one, but two electric SUVs in their lineup – sure, we’re talking about two body styles for the same vehicle, but still.
It’s Audi we’re referencing, and the reborn e-tron family, this time as SUVs. The carmaker introduced the first e-tron SUV in late 2018, and enhanced its appeal with the launch of the Sportback variant in the fall of 2019. This second model is going on sale this month in the U.S., straight off the dealers’ lot.
For the American market, the e-tron Sportback is offered in three trim levels, Premium Plus, Prestige, and Edition One. Prices start at $77,400 for the entry level, and go as high as $88,495 for the range topper. All versions could apply for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500.
All three are powered by the same electric powertrain that provides a range of 218 miles (EPA estimate) through a 95 kWh battery pack, and 355 horsepower from the electric motors. The power can be increased briefly to 402 horsepower when using the Boost Mode, and that allows for an acceleration time to 60 mph of 5.5 seconds.
Charging times are what you expect from the technology today. Using a 150 kW charger, the SUV gets about 58 miles of range in 10 minutes, or 174 miles in half an hour.
You can find more details on the American Audi e-tron Sportback in the press release section below.
It’s Audi we’re referencing, and the reborn e-tron family, this time as SUVs. The carmaker introduced the first e-tron SUV in late 2018, and enhanced its appeal with the launch of the Sportback variant in the fall of 2019. This second model is going on sale this month in the U.S., straight off the dealers’ lot.
For the American market, the e-tron Sportback is offered in three trim levels, Premium Plus, Prestige, and Edition One. Prices start at $77,400 for the entry level, and go as high as $88,495 for the range topper. All versions could apply for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500.
All three are powered by the same electric powertrain that provides a range of 218 miles (EPA estimate) through a 95 kWh battery pack, and 355 horsepower from the electric motors. The power can be increased briefly to 402 horsepower when using the Boost Mode, and that allows for an acceleration time to 60 mph of 5.5 seconds.
Charging times are what you expect from the technology today. Using a 150 kW charger, the SUV gets about 58 miles of range in 10 minutes, or 174 miles in half an hour.
You can find more details on the American Audi e-tron Sportback in the press release section below.