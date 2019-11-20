2021 Audi e-tron Sportback Unveiled with 402 HP in Boost Mode

Just as promised since the beginning of the week, German carmaker Audi unveiled the new addition to the e-tron range on Wednesday, the coupe variant of the SUV that hit the market last year. Coming to the market with more range and sexier styling, the Sportback will go on sale by the end of the month.
As anticipated, Audi introduced the car with most of the technology transplanted from its bigger brother. That means the battery, motors and everything else that makes it tick are the same as in the regular e-tron.
The Sportback uses electric motors on both axles and two battery choices, either a 71 kWh or a 95 kWh option, fitted on the 50 quattro and 55 quattro models.
The entry-level develops 308 hp and 540 Nm of torque, and is capable of reaching 623 mph in 6.8 seconds, on its way to the top speed of 190 kph (118 mph). Its range has been rated under WLTP at 347 km (215 miles).
The bigger, meaner Sportback 55 quattro comes with 343 hp and 561 Nm of torque, an acceleration time of 6.6 seconds, and a range of 446 km (277 miles). The stock output of the motor can be increased with the help of a boost function to 402 hp.
Both models comes with a slight increase in range compared to the regular SUV body-style, and that has been made possible thanks to the coupe-design of the new model. According to Audi, the 0.25 drag coefficient helps the car in this respect.
The Sportback will be offered in thirteen paint finishes, including one – plasma blue – that is unique to it. An S line variant is also available, with 20-inch wheels and sport air suspension complementing other minor visual tweaks.
Audi will open the order books for the Sportback at the end of November and expects deliveries in Europe to begin in the spring of next year.
Full details on the 2021 Audi e-tron Sportback can be found in the press release section below.
