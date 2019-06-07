Audi e-tron First Tuning: Custom Vossen Forged Wheels

HP

At this point, we don't know if this was made for Worthersee or not, but we've seen several other Audis prepared with Forged Series alloys for that legendary event. Regardless, the curb appeal is undeniable - expensive, all-new EV treated like some Golf tuning project.We didn't think the e-tron had it in him to look this bold, but the color helps too. At first glance, this appears to be Turbo Blue, which isn't available normally on the EV. For contrast, the Audi sports lots of brushed aluminum trim and some yellow brakes. Can you really order that, especially considering supply is tight?And as a bonus, you get the €1,500 rearview cameras instead of mirrors, making it look like a concept car for the road. Some kind of air suspension mod is what allows the EV to sit this low on its new wheels, which are called HF-2 and measure 22x10.5 inches for all four corners.Hopefully, they were stress-tested, as this is one of the heaviest Audis, if not the heaviest. The 700 kg battery pushes this big boy to about 2,400 kg, exceeding the weight of the larger Q7. For handling and balance, the battery sits low to the ground, and thanks to a boost mode providing about 400for short bursts, the e-tron can sprint to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds, about the same as a Honda Civic Type R.Battery capacity is massive - 95 kWh - but the total range is only 418km/259 miles, about the same as Kia or Hyundai models costing half the price. Still, nobody does interiors like Audi.