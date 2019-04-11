Audi to Premiere Q2L e-tron in China

The upcoming Shanghai Auto Show will be competing with the New York International Auto Show to be the talk of next week. Both shows have their share of premieres, and it’s going to be a tight race.

Aside for the premiere of the Q2L e-tron, Audi will be showing in Shanghai the e-tron SUV, the new generation Q3 and the For German carmakers, the Chinese event seems to be of greater importance than the American one, giving the recent market evolutions in the region and the fact that a major show already took place in the U.S. this year. And to rise to the occasion, most of these carmakers have prepared new cars to show, with a touch of local flavor.As one of the companies that target a bigger share on the world’s largest auto market, Audi will show several vehicles in Shanghai, including the Q2L e-tron, the long-wheelbase version of the electric Q2 designed for China.The car will be making its world premiere at the show, and soon after it will begin assembly at the local plant Audi is operating together with its local partner FAW in Foshan. Deliveries are expected to begin by this summer.The smallwill be powered by an electric motor fitted on the front axle that develops 134 horsepower and 290 Nm of torque. The motor gets its energy from a 38 kWh that can hold enough electricity to give the car a range of 265 km (164 miles)Compared to the Q2 sold on other markets, the Q2L is 33 mm longer.“With both the Audi Q2L e-tron and Audi e-tron electric models, we are launching a new era in China with our partner FAW,” said in a statement Audi CEO Bram Schot.“The compact SUV will be produced locally already this year and, beginning in 2020, the Audi e-tron will also be produced in China, our largest and most important market worldwide.”Aside for the premiere of the Q2L e-tron, Audi will be showing in Shanghai the e-tron SUV, the new generation Q3 and the AI:ME concept