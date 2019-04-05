autoevolution

Audi e-tron SUV Deliveries Being in May, Dealers to Hold Demonstrations

5 Apr 2019, 9:22 UTC ·
Audi’s most serious electric vehicle to date, the e-tron SUV, is getting near the point when it will begin deliveries. To draw the much needed attention to the model, Audi dealers across the U.S. will begin next week demonstrations for customers that have not pre-ordered one yet.
The e-tron SUV has a starting price of $74,800 and will offer the usual Audi exterior look, only this time with an electric heart.

The electric drivetrain of the e-tron is comprised of a central-mounted 95 kW battery and two motors to spin the wheels. The two electric motors develop 355 hp and 561 Nm (413.8 lb-ft) of torque, enough to give the car a 0 to 60 mph run in about 5.7 seconds.

The battery of the SUV is big enough to allow for a range of around 248 miles (400 km) on a single charge – less than other high-profile electric SUVs on the market like the Tesla Model X or Jaguar I-Pace.

The range of the battery, however, can be extended thanks to the use of a new energy recuperation system that generates electricity from other components of the car and feeds it back to the battery. Audi says 30 percent of the total range can be generated with the help of the recuperation system.

The mid-size e-tron SUV has been designed in the conventional fashion as not to become a shock for customers. The Germans said they went for a conventional design because they’d rather be building a nice-looking electric vehicle than something resembling a stranded whale.

With the said powertrain and conventional look, Audi hopes to hit the jackpot and accustom its fans with electric motoring before models based on the Volkswagen MEB platform are revealed. T

he SUV will likely be used by the carmaker to test customers’ reaction, and implement new strategies if they seem necessary.

For 2019, the production target has been set at 20,000 units.
