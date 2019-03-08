World Car of the Year Nominees Are The Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-Pace and Volvo S60

During the New York Auto Show next month, one of the following three vehicles will be declared winner of the World Car of the Year award by a group of 80 automotive journalists: the Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-Pace and Volvo S60.

10 photos



This is the 15th year this competition is being held, and the increasing importance of electric vehicle is visible throughout the categories of the awards. For the World Car category for instance, the inclusion of not one, but two electric cars is somewhat of a premiere.



In the World Urban Car category, two very well known cars, the



In the World Luxury Car category, the list of nominees is dominated by the A7 and Q8, both fighting against another German car, the



Last, but not least, the Jaguar I-PACE, Suzuki Jimny and



Administered by a not-for-profit association, the World Car Awards (WCOTY) is described as a competition meant to “complement, not compete, with existing national and regional Car of the Year programs.”



The competition doesn't take into account any sales figures or any other measurable aspect of the evaluated cars. The only conditions that have to be met are the sale availability on at least two continents, for at least a year prior to the award ceremony. The three names that made it into the final were announced this week during the Geneva Motor Show and have been selected out of a long list of nearly 40 cars that were tested throughout 2018 by the jurors.This is the 15th year this competition is being held, and the increasing importance of electric vehicle is visible throughout the categories of the awards. For the World Car category for instance, the inclusion of not one, but two electric cars is somewhat of a premiere.In the World Urban Car category, two very well known cars, the Kia Soul and the Suzuki Jimny are squaring off against an Asian favorite, the Hyundai AH2 / Santro.In the World Luxury Car category, the list of nominees is dominated by the A7 and Q8, both fighting against another German car, the BMW 8 Series . The finalists in the World Performance Car are the Aston Martin Vantage McLaren 720S , and Mercedes-AMG 4-door Coupe Last, but not least, the Jaguar I-PACE, Suzuki Jimny and Volvo XC40 are battling for the World Car Design of the Year award. This category is the only one Volvo managed to impress in this year after in 2018 the XC60 won the big prize.Administered by a not-for-profit association, the World Car Awards (WCOTY) is described as a competition meant to “complement, not compete, with existing national and regional Car of the Year programs.”The competition doesn't take into account any sales figures or any other measurable aspect of the evaluated cars. The only conditions that have to be met are the sale availability on at least two continents, for at least a year prior to the award ceremony.