autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

World Car of the Year Nominees Are The Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-Pace and Volvo S60

8 Mar 2019, 13:16 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Auto Events
During the New York Auto Show next month, one of the following three vehicles will be declared winner of the World Car of the Year award by a group of 80 automotive journalists: the Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-Pace and Volvo S60.
10 photos
Alfa Romeo GiuliaBMW X3Kia StingerLand Rover DiscoveryRange Rover VelarMazda CX-5Nissan LEAFToyota CamryVolvo XC60
The three names that made it into the final were announced this week during the Geneva Motor Show and have been selected out of a long list of nearly 40 cars that were tested throughout 2018 by the jurors.

This is the 15th year this competition is being held, and the increasing importance of electric vehicle is visible throughout the categories of the awards. For the World Car category for instance, the inclusion of not one, but two electric cars is somewhat of a premiere.

In the World Urban Car category, two very well known cars, the Kia Soul and the Suzuki Jimny are squaring off against an Asian favorite, the Hyundai AH2 / Santro.

In the World Luxury Car category, the list of nominees is dominated by the A7 and Q8, both fighting against another German car, the BMW 8 Series. The finalists in the World Performance Car are the Aston Martin Vantage, McLaren 720S, and Mercedes-AMG 4-door Coupe.

Last, but not least, the Jaguar I-PACE, Suzuki Jimny and Volvo XC40 are battling for the World Car Design of the Year award. This category is the only one Volvo managed to impress in this year after in 2018 the XC60 won the big prize.

Administered by a not-for-profit association, the World Car Awards (WCOTY) is described as a competition meant to “complement, not compete, with existing national and regional Car of the Year programs.”

The competition doesn't take into account any sales figures or any other measurable aspect of the evaluated cars. The only conditions that have to be met are the sale availability on at least two continents, for at least a year prior to the award ceremony.
WCOTY Audi e-tron Jaguar I-Pace Volvo S60 2019 Geneva Motor Show world car of the year
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Latest car models:
TATA MOTORS NexonTATA MOTORS Nexon Medium SUVTATA MOTORS HarrierTATA MOTORS Harrier Medium SUVTATA MOTORS AltrozTATA MOTORS Altroz CompactFORD TaurusFORD Taurus CompactBUGATTI La Voiture NoireBUGATTI La Voiture Noire ExoticAll car models  
 
 