Watch Tri-Motor Audi e-tron S Bomb It Down the Nurburgring, Overtake a BMW

More on this:

1 Audi “Avenir” Could Be the German Tesla Killer the World Needs

2 Audi Working on e-tron S with Three Electric Motors and Close to 1,000 Nm

3 Audi e-tron Sportback Shows Its Sexy Behind Ahead of Los Angeles Reveal

4 Audi Confirms Electric Sedan and Q4 Coupe Based on MEB Platform

5 Audi to Give this Scooter-Skateboard Hybrid for Free to e-tron Car Buyers