Custom BMW R100 RT Packs MV Agusta Brutale DNA

Although it may seem a lot easier to customize a motorcycle than to a car, the reality is that coming up with a unique design for a two-wheeler is no walk in the park either. Take the custom BMW R100 RT and the story behind it, as told by its builder, Bolt.
Bolt is an European custom motorcycle garage that just like others of its kind on the continent, finds pleasure outside the world of Harley-Davidson. In business for a while now, the Spanish completed to date a little over 30 motorcycles, based on Yamahas, Hondas, BMWs, and even Ducatis.
The bulk of the builds are of course based on BMWs, because this is what Europe likes. We’ve already talked about a few of them over the past few days as part of our Custom Builds Month coverage. And today it’s time for another.
The bike sitting in the gallery above is called Bolt No. 30 in the garage’s speak, and it’s based on a BMW R100 RT. And bringing it to this state was no easy task.
“Our goal was to build a Boxer Classic very different from what we have done so far and to achieve something like this with a base so widely used in the world of customizations,” the shop explains.
The project packs a full custom rear, one that combines a swingarm, a cardan and group from a modern BMW R1200 with a central shock absorber. “And believe us when we tell you that coupling the modern cardan to the secondary outlet of a classic motorcycle is not an easy task,” Bolt argues.
The complete bike is a mix of other motorcycles. Aside from the BMW R1200 parts mentioned above, we get a front 58 mm suspension from MV Agusta, the upper triple clamp from the Brutale, and the triple lower clamp from an F4. The oversized brake disks sit on rides shod in BMW R1200GS tires.
The mechanical work on the 30 included the fitting of a new electric system, the disassembling and rebuild of the bike’s engine, and the fitting of an one-piece exhaust system.
What Bolt achieved in the end is a very aggressive-looking bike, that is completely different from what BMW had in mind with the R100 back in its day – check the gallery above to see the motorcycle both before and after the rebuild.
