1981 BMW R100 RS Scrambler Packs Ducati Panigale DNA

The R100 is a line of motorcycles that was introduced by BMW back in 1976. It was the bike maker’s last line of motorcycles powered by air-cooled engines and exited the scene in 1996, but not before becoming a favorite of the European custom bike industry.
There are countless shops on the Old Continent giving new life to these old Beemers, and we’ve already talked about a number of them, including French Blitz and Austrian Vagabund. But the Spanish are no strangers to this movement either, and one of their most active shops in this segment is called Bolt.
On a mission to be the “place where any motorcycle lover can make their dreams come true,” Bolt does not shy away from taking on any project. The list of motorcycle builds they handled over the years comprise to date 33 models, based on Yamahas, Hondas, BMWs, and even Ducatis.
As part of our Custom Builds Month, we’ll kick off our Bolt coverage with the 1981 BMW R100 RS we have in the gallery above, or the Bolt No. 33 as the shop calls it – the most recent of the builds.
Drawn as a “scrambler-type motorcycle ready to sail the roads,“ the BMW uses a Ducati 1198 Panigale front axle, chosen because the shop was trying to go for a “fierce look.”
The engine of the motorcycle is the stock one, but it has been restored and gifted with a new electrical system. The wheel have been sourced from a BMW R80, and are wrapped in Michelin tires, either studded or plain – both are part of the package.
Visually, the shop went for an unfinished look, and that is mostly visible when looking at the massive, bare-metal fuel tank.
We are not being told how much the conversion of the 1981 BMW R100 RS in a scrambler cost.
On a mission to be the “place where any motorcycle lover can make their dreams come true,” Bolt does not shy away from taking on any project. The list of motorcycle builds they handled over the years comprise to date 33 models, based on Yamahas, Hondas, BMWs, and even Ducatis.
As part of our Custom Builds Month, we’ll kick off our Bolt coverage with the 1981 BMW R100 RS we have in the gallery above, or the Bolt No. 33 as the shop calls it – the most recent of the builds.
Drawn as a “scrambler-type motorcycle ready to sail the roads,“ the BMW uses a Ducati 1198 Panigale front axle, chosen because the shop was trying to go for a “fierce look.”
The engine of the motorcycle is the stock one, but it has been restored and gifted with a new electrical system. The wheel have been sourced from a BMW R80, and are wrapped in Michelin tires, either studded or plain – both are part of the package.
Visually, the shop went for an unfinished look, and that is mostly visible when looking at the massive, bare-metal fuel tank.
We are not being told how much the conversion of the 1981 BMW R100 RS in a scrambler cost.