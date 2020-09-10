A Luxury Yacht Built with Kevlar and Designed for the World Stage- The MCY 76

In case you missed it, Monte Carlo Yachts is a world leader in luxury vessels. Using genuine designers, artisans, and managers of Italian origin, and backed by the industrial strength of French group Beneteau, they have secured a place as one of the giants in the yacht game.
One of their best work revolves around a yacht known as the MCY 76. She may not be the largest vessel in their arsenal, but she’s a beauty to start you off with. Plus, this vessel pays homage to the first design ever built by the group. In a way, she’s meant to showcase the new designs the team has developed.
With a length of only 76 feet (23.06m), hence the name 76, she is small enough to allow the exterior to be a bit more adventurous. Smaller craft such as this is usually built with structural supports being placed closer together, thus allowing for different lines and shapes that wouldn’t normally be possible on larger yachts. It’s these lines that offer the 76 her wonderful sleek shape and rounded edges.
glass also offers privacy and viewing pleasure throughout most of the main deck.
Speaking of main deck, let’s have a look inside. And oh, if you haven’t checked out the video below, please do so. Like any luxury yacht, the main deck is full of spaces designed to offer intimate or social conversations. The rear of this deck shows us an outdoor dining table and lounging booth, while inside we find another dining table and large areas for entertaining guests. Here we will also find the kitchen for your meals. At the bow of the ship, we can see more lounging areas where to soak up some rays and tables to place your drink upon.
The designers looked to offer as much natural light as possible, while maintaining a level of comfort unsurpassed by other vessels in its class. The interior soft yet sturdy feel is given through a use of fabrics and woods, accented by marble and some metals. The use of gray as the tone of choice offers the vessel a balanced feel suitable for any eye.
The lower deck includes all housing for you, your guests and possible crew. Here we can find the master suite, another double room, and two rooms with two single beds each. Five restrooms also occupy this area to take care of any and all of your remaining pampering needs. We can also see a space at the rear of this deck, that’s just the tender garage.
With a 30-knot top speed and a cruising at 24 knots, this ‘shorty’ is sure to amaze all you party friends. Keep your eyes open for more of MCY works. They get better.
One of their best work revolves around a yacht known as the MCY 76. She may not be the largest vessel in their arsenal, but she’s a beauty to start you off with. Plus, this vessel pays homage to the first design ever built by the group. In a way, she’s meant to showcase the new designs the team has developed.
With a length of only 76 feet (23.06m), hence the name 76, she is small enough to allow the exterior to be a bit more adventurous. Smaller craft such as this is usually built with structural supports being placed closer together, thus allowing for different lines and shapes that wouldn’t normally be possible on larger yachts. It’s these lines that offer the 76 her wonderful sleek shape and rounded edges.
glass also offers privacy and viewing pleasure throughout most of the main deck.
Speaking of main deck, let’s have a look inside. And oh, if you haven’t checked out the video below, please do so. Like any luxury yacht, the main deck is full of spaces designed to offer intimate or social conversations. The rear of this deck shows us an outdoor dining table and lounging booth, while inside we find another dining table and large areas for entertaining guests. Here we will also find the kitchen for your meals. At the bow of the ship, we can see more lounging areas where to soak up some rays and tables to place your drink upon.
The designers looked to offer as much natural light as possible, while maintaining a level of comfort unsurpassed by other vessels in its class. The interior soft yet sturdy feel is given through a use of fabrics and woods, accented by marble and some metals. The use of gray as the tone of choice offers the vessel a balanced feel suitable for any eye.
The lower deck includes all housing for you, your guests and possible crew. Here we can find the master suite, another double room, and two rooms with two single beds each. Five restrooms also occupy this area to take care of any and all of your remaining pampering needs. We can also see a space at the rear of this deck, that’s just the tender garage.
With a 30-knot top speed and a cruising at 24 knots, this ‘shorty’ is sure to amaze all you party friends. Keep your eyes open for more of MCY works. They get better.