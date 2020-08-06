Audi Lowers Pricing, Gives More Range to U.S.-Spec e-tron and e-tron Sportback

The adoption of electric cars is still not as widespread as one would think. Tesla and other automakers who sell EVs are constantly making the headlines with their zero emission vehicles, but that does not necessarily translate into dealership visits. There are many reasons for this, but two of the most important are linked to the high initial cost and the range anxiety.
Audi is diligently working on addressing both with its newly introduced 2021 model year e-tron electric vehicle family. We already knew some of the pricing details for the latest addition to the range, the e-tron Sportback, but now the company is revealing all trim versions for each body variant.
Naturally, the easiest on the wallet will be the regular e-tron, kicking off at a $65,900 starting MSRP for the new model year. According to the company, the electric SUV is now almost $9,000 cheaper than its 2019 MY e-tron Premium Plus counterpart thanks to the introduction of a new Premium base trim.
The e-tron Sportback Premium is now starting at $69,100 and both have the same technical configuration. That means up to 402 horsepower (355 without Boost Mode), a zero to 60 mph time of 5.5 seconds (Boost Mode enabled) and a 95-kWh battery pack. More importantly, the two zero emissions vehicles arrive with optimized software and slightly modified hardware.
This enables a higher efficiency – the 2021 e-tron has been rated by the EPA for an estimated maximum range of 222 miles (+18 miles). The e-tron Sportback is just slightly less effective and comes with an EPA-estimated range of 218 miles.
Among the improvements the automaker counts on is the e-tron family’s new ability to completely disengage the front electric motor when full power is not needed, along with an increase in the usable capacity of the 95-kWh battery. Accordingly, the new energy figure stands at a net capacity of 86.5 kWh— close to 3-kWh above the 2019 e-tron's level.
In addition, the Premium Plus grade now features two charging ports (driver and side passenger) on both models. Exclusively for the regular e-tron, customers can also specify the new Premium trim with a Convenience Plus Package, with the pricing kicking off at $69,400.
The Premium Plus then goes up to $74,800 and the flagship Prestige is $79,100. Meanwhile, the e-tron Sportback Premium Plus goes for $78,000 and the Prestige is $82,300.
Naturally, the easiest on the wallet will be the regular e-tron, kicking off at a $65,900 starting MSRP for the new model year. According to the company, the electric SUV is now almost $9,000 cheaper than its 2019 MY e-tron Premium Plus counterpart thanks to the introduction of a new Premium base trim.
The e-tron Sportback Premium is now starting at $69,100 and both have the same technical configuration. That means up to 402 horsepower (355 without Boost Mode), a zero to 60 mph time of 5.5 seconds (Boost Mode enabled) and a 95-kWh battery pack. More importantly, the two zero emissions vehicles arrive with optimized software and slightly modified hardware.
This enables a higher efficiency – the 2021 e-tron has been rated by the EPA for an estimated maximum range of 222 miles (+18 miles). The e-tron Sportback is just slightly less effective and comes with an EPA-estimated range of 218 miles.
Among the improvements the automaker counts on is the e-tron family’s new ability to completely disengage the front electric motor when full power is not needed, along with an increase in the usable capacity of the 95-kWh battery. Accordingly, the new energy figure stands at a net capacity of 86.5 kWh— close to 3-kWh above the 2019 e-tron's level.
In addition, the Premium Plus grade now features two charging ports (driver and side passenger) on both models. Exclusively for the regular e-tron, customers can also specify the new Premium trim with a Convenience Plus Package, with the pricing kicking off at $69,400.
The Premium Plus then goes up to $74,800 and the flagship Prestige is $79,100. Meanwhile, the e-tron Sportback Premium Plus goes for $78,000 and the Prestige is $82,300.