Audi A6 e-Tron Concept Lights Up the Room at Milan Design Week

Whether you’re an Audi fan or not, you can’t deny the brand’s impact in terms of design. Always demonstrating a particular focus on the design of its models, down to the last detail, Audi also knows how to showcase them in style.
The brand with four rings is exhibiting at Milan Design Week, taking place between September 5 and 10. The star of the exhibition is the Audi A6 e-tron concept, accompanied by the RS e-tron GT and the Q4 e-tron. Introduced as a “high-tech all-electric sedan”, the Audi A6 e-tron concept was unveiled earlier this year, in April, at the Shanghai Auto Show.
Sporting a liftback body, this electric sedan is built on the new Premium Platform Electric scalable solution, developed by Audi and Porsche for their electric models. Two electric motors deliver 350 kW (469 HP) of power and 590 lb.-ft. (800 Nm) of torque, while the 800-volt technology allows fast charging. In terms of range, the A6 e-tron concept can reach up to 435 miles (700 km).
Until next year, when the production version is set to reach the showrooms, the A6 e-tron concept can be admired at events such as the Milan Design Week. And not in any plain way, but in a specially-designed, unique showroom, the Audi City Lab. Created by the renowned designer Marcel Wanders, the impressive showroom was meant to reflect and enhance the unique character of Audi’s electric models that integrate highly advanced technology and remarkable lighting systems.
The unique showroom will also double as an interactive platform where the brand can share its vision for the future. At the debut of the exhibition, Head of Audi Design Marc Lichte, and designer Marcel Wanders joined a panel discussion centered around the “progress” as a key concept.
Even after Milan Design Week will be concluded, the Audi City Lab will remain open. Apart from art exhibitions, visitors will get the chance to admire the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, which will be making its first appearance in Italy.
