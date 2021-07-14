Audi e-tron GT Rendering Could Be a Preview of the Future

I learned that in life if you can envision something, you can also make it happen. It may take a day, a year, a decade, or maybe all your life, but if you continue pursuing that vision, chances are that it will become reality. And that fills me up with hope, whenever I get to see cool renderings of cars I have a thing for.
Back in 2011, as I was driving around town, I had my first encounter ever with an Audi A7, and it was finished in Ipanemabraun, a fitting color for a car in its class. That moment had a strong effect on me, and 5 years later, guess who was driving an A7? Naturally, the appearance of the e-tron GT made me feel the same way I did a decade ago, and I can see myself driving one a few years from now, with my kids in the back seat.
But sometimes our dreams tend to evolve, as our perception of the outer world changes. And I've always had an attraction for station wagons as well. I've got diecast versions of both an RS6 and an RS2 on my desk. Somehow, the RS6 seems like the perfect family car for petrolhead dads. You can go on a vacation and behave while you're driving, and then you can take it to the track and crush at least half of your opponents without too much of an effort.
But as internal combustion engines are being phased out step by step, we'll all have to find another way of exercising our thirst for speed. And sure, if you want to have a fast, stylish, electric-powered vehicle, the Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo might be an option. But I would probably never forgive myself for buying a car like this instead of a GT2 RS or an older model.
But today I came across a very interesting rendering, which made me re-think my choices in terms of cars that would be fit for a petrolhead's family. This Audi e-tron GT rendering by Berhard Reichel looks like an electric-powered Audi RS6 that came from the future.
Next to it, I feel that the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo was nothing more than a sketch and that this is the design that is going to make it into production, and into people's hearts. But let's just hope that someone over at Audi gets to see this too and that this won't just be a rendering anymore.
But sometimes our dreams tend to evolve, as our perception of the outer world changes. And I've always had an attraction for station wagons as well. I've got diecast versions of both an RS6 and an RS2 on my desk. Somehow, the RS6 seems like the perfect family car for petrolhead dads. You can go on a vacation and behave while you're driving, and then you can take it to the track and crush at least half of your opponents without too much of an effort.
But as internal combustion engines are being phased out step by step, we'll all have to find another way of exercising our thirst for speed. And sure, if you want to have a fast, stylish, electric-powered vehicle, the Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo might be an option. But I would probably never forgive myself for buying a car like this instead of a GT2 RS or an older model.
But today I came across a very interesting rendering, which made me re-think my choices in terms of cars that would be fit for a petrolhead's family. This Audi e-tron GT rendering by Berhard Reichel looks like an electric-powered Audi RS6 that came from the future.
Next to it, I feel that the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo was nothing more than a sketch and that this is the design that is going to make it into production, and into people's hearts. But let's just hope that someone over at Audi gets to see this too and that this won't just be a rendering anymore.