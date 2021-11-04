Mansory Sprinkles Its Ugly Dust on the Aston Martin DBX, Looks Like a Confused Hyper Hatch

After years of neglecting the segment and concentrating its attention on the usual models, Aston Martin finally has an SUV in its portfolio. It’s called the DBX, has been around since 2020, and is easily recognizable as an Aston Martin.
Little would the brand’s designers know when they spent countless hours sketching the DBX that Mansory would eventually have its way with it. But here we are, approximately one year after production officially kicked off, and the controversial tuner has gone crazy on it.
Looking basically like a hyper hatch on stilts, it rides closer to the ground, yet that’s definitely not the only mod, as you can see in the image gallery above. No, sir, because it also sports a wide body kit designed in-house, said to increase the vehicle’s downforce for improved cornering performance.
It comprises the new front lip with side blades, a trickery replicated on the side skirts and rear bumper too, modified grille, tweaked bumpers at both ends, and fender flares. The hood has felt Mansory’s wrath too, alongside the side mirror casings. Out back, the tuned DBX looks even crazier, with that big diffuser, and gigantic wings, one attached to the roof and the other one to the tailgate.
kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft).
The 250 ps (246 hp / 184 kW) and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) boost over the stock model has dropped the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) from 4.5 to 3.8 seconds, Mansory claims, and has increased the top speed by 34 kph (21 mph) to 325 kph (202 mph). Despite boasting more firepower than the Lamborghini Urus, Mansory’s Aston Martin DBX is actually 0.2 seconds slower to 100 kph, but eclipses its top speed by 20 kph (12 mph).
Looking just as vibrant as the exterior, the cockpit of the tuned DBX combines the same black and lime green shades. The lively accents can be seen on the seats, door cards, dashboard, steering wheel, center console, and floor mats. If you’re familiar with Mansory’s work, then you know that they tend to add their logo to various parts of the cabin, and the British high-rider makes no exception.
The tuner was coy about revealing any details on the pricing, but in all likelihood, they will advertise it as a complete vehicle in the near future, as that’s quite common for Mansory, probably for an eye-watering price tag.
Looking basically like a hyper hatch on stilts, it rides closer to the ground, yet that’s definitely not the only mod, as you can see in the image gallery above. No, sir, because it also sports a wide body kit designed in-house, said to increase the vehicle’s downforce for improved cornering performance.
It comprises the new front lip with side blades, a trickery replicated on the side skirts and rear bumper too, modified grille, tweaked bumpers at both ends, and fender flares. The hood has felt Mansory’s wrath too, alongside the side mirror casings. Out back, the tuned DBX looks even crazier, with that big diffuser, and gigantic wings, one attached to the roof and the other one to the tailgate.
kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft).
The 250 ps (246 hp / 184 kW) and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) boost over the stock model has dropped the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) from 4.5 to 3.8 seconds, Mansory claims, and has increased the top speed by 34 kph (21 mph) to 325 kph (202 mph). Despite boasting more firepower than the Lamborghini Urus, Mansory’s Aston Martin DBX is actually 0.2 seconds slower to 100 kph, but eclipses its top speed by 20 kph (12 mph).
Looking just as vibrant as the exterior, the cockpit of the tuned DBX combines the same black and lime green shades. The lively accents can be seen on the seats, door cards, dashboard, steering wheel, center console, and floor mats. If you’re familiar with Mansory’s work, then you know that they tend to add their logo to various parts of the cabin, and the British high-rider makes no exception.
The tuner was coy about revealing any details on the pricing, but in all likelihood, they will advertise it as a complete vehicle in the near future, as that’s quite common for Mansory, probably for an eye-watering price tag.