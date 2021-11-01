Mansory Will Throw Everything but the Kitchen Sink at the Aston Martin DBX

Mansory may be best known for modifying some of the finest vehicles ever made. Models from Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Bugatti, and even Tesla are on their list, and not many people may know it, but they are also responsible for tuning the heck out of cars made by Audi, BMW, and Mercedes, be it Benz or AMG.
Their portfolio also features several Aston Martins, such as the DB9, DB11, Vanquish, and Vantage, and it is about to grow to include the DBX too. Thus, like it or not, the British automaker’s first-ever SUV, which wants a piece of the high-riding luxury segment, will soon bear Mansory’s signature.
So far, the tuner has only dropped a few teaser images of the vehicle on social media, ahead of its November 3 unveiling, at 9:00 a.m. EST (6:00 a.m. PDT / 2:00 p.m. CET), previewing its maimed design. But wait, how do we know that they have indeed maimed it? The answer to this question also comes from Mansory, as a clearer picture of the whole project can be seen on their official website, under the Aston Martin category.
One does not have to be a connoisseur to tell what’s new, because the novelties were highlighted in yellow. As a result, we can see that the controversial tuner has replaced the front and rear bumpers with more aggressive looking variants. Wide fender flares are on the agenda too, linked together by the fat side skirts. The hood will probably feature some vents, the roof-mounted spoiler has become bigger, and so has the one on the tailgate.
Likely made of carbon fiber, these parts should be joined by other stuff, and here we’d mention the wheels, even if they are not exactly visible in the images shared by Mansory. The DBX might sit a bit closer to the ground compared to the OEM offering. Topping off the project could be a new exhaust system with flashier tailpipes.
Knowing Mansory, they will probably not stop here, as the interior could get an aftermarket touch too. Here, we’d expect more lively upholstery, perhaps stitched together with contrasting string, more vibrant trim, and maybe a reworked steering wheel. Their logos should be visible on certain parts of the cockpit, like the seats and new floor mats, and this is where they might draw the line – unless a power upgrade is on the agenda too.
Meanwhile, we will remind you that the stock DBX uses a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, from AMG's stable, making 542 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque, hooked up to a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Performance-wise, you are looking at 4.5 seconds for the naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint and a 181 mph (291 kph) maximum speed, provided that you find a long straight where you can hit those speeds legally and safely, that is.
So far, the tuner has only dropped a few teaser images of the vehicle on social media, ahead of its November 3 unveiling, at 9:00 a.m. EST (6:00 a.m. PDT / 2:00 p.m. CET), previewing its maimed design. But wait, how do we know that they have indeed maimed it? The answer to this question also comes from Mansory, as a clearer picture of the whole project can be seen on their official website, under the Aston Martin category.
One does not have to be a connoisseur to tell what’s new, because the novelties were highlighted in yellow. As a result, we can see that the controversial tuner has replaced the front and rear bumpers with more aggressive looking variants. Wide fender flares are on the agenda too, linked together by the fat side skirts. The hood will probably feature some vents, the roof-mounted spoiler has become bigger, and so has the one on the tailgate.
Likely made of carbon fiber, these parts should be joined by other stuff, and here we’d mention the wheels, even if they are not exactly visible in the images shared by Mansory. The DBX might sit a bit closer to the ground compared to the OEM offering. Topping off the project could be a new exhaust system with flashier tailpipes.
Knowing Mansory, they will probably not stop here, as the interior could get an aftermarket touch too. Here, we’d expect more lively upholstery, perhaps stitched together with contrasting string, more vibrant trim, and maybe a reworked steering wheel. Their logos should be visible on certain parts of the cockpit, like the seats and new floor mats, and this is where they might draw the line – unless a power upgrade is on the agenda too.
Meanwhile, we will remind you that the stock DBX uses a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, from AMG's stable, making 542 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque, hooked up to a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Performance-wise, you are looking at 4.5 seconds for the naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint and a 181 mph (291 kph) maximum speed, provided that you find a long straight where you can hit those speeds legally and safely, that is.