One Year Later, the Ford GT Le Mansory Is Still for Sale at $2.1 Million

The heavily modified Ford GT unveiled by Mansory last June hasn’t been the huge success the controversial tuner thought it would be. As a result, the supercar is still up for grabs nearly one year later after we first reported on it.
One could think that since they failed to sell it for such a long time, they might have changed something, like the asking price, right? Wrong, because the ad posted by Mansory on Mobile still reveals the same eye-watering sum of €1.8 million, after tax, or just a little over $2.1 million.
According to the listing, the Ford GT Le Mansory, which is its official nomenclature, is only available for export markets. And if exclusivity is your thing and you don’t know whether you should buy it, or spend about the same on a Bugatti Veyron or two barely-driven modern Ford GTs, then you should know that only three such rides were made, to celebrate the tuner’s 30th anniversary in 2020.
With that carbon fiber body kit, extremely aggressive design, bespoke front end, fat side skirts, big wing at the back, and even two roof scoops, there is no mistaking this Ford GT for anything else than a Mansory. It sits on 21-inch wheels hugged by the Continental tires, and has even more mods inside.
Here, you will find the Le Mansory tread plates, a combination of white and black leather and Alcantara upholstery, blue details, custom headliner, lots of carbon fiber, and the tuner’s logo embossed in the headrests. The Le Mansory name can also be found on the center console that is otherwise made of carbon fiber.
In the stock Ford GT, the 3.5-liter V6, with twin-turbocharging, develops 647 HP. However, in the Mansory, it has been massaged to produce 700 HP, which would apparently rocket it to 220 mph (354 kph).
So, if you had that much dough to blow on a set of wheels, what color would your true hypercar have?
