Tuned Audi RS 7 Looks Rather Tamed; Come On, Mansory, You Can Do Better!

Mansory has hit the second generation Audi RS 7 with the ugly stick, but as it turns out, their magic dust has been rather filtered. Don’t get us wrong, the multitude of carbon fiber addons don’t exactly help the German executive super sedan fly under the radar, but we could learn to live with it.
Since we’ve started with the exterior design, we might as well delve into it and tell you that the new front and side extras were made of carbon fiber, like the aftermarket diffuser. The tuner has sprinkled the exterior with some blue accents too, which were also applied to the Y-spoke forged wheels, 11x22 inches on all four corners, wrapped in 305/25 Continental tires.
Squint your eyes and you will see more of the lightweight material inside. And if you dare look beyond it, then you will also spot a lot of blue leather on the dashboard, steering wheel, door cards, center console, and seats, slightly contrasted by the black inserts and white piping. Mansory’s logos are visible on the steering wheel and custom floor mats, and we assume they also decorate the seatbacks and/or perhaps headrests too.
Having the grunt to match its looks, this tuned Audi RS 7 has welcomed modifications to its turbochargers and has a sports air filter, high-performance exhaust system, and ECU tune. As a result, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine now makes 769 bhp (780 ps / 574 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque, for a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 3.0 seconds.
The acceleration has been improved by 0.6 seconds compared to the stock RS 7, which has 592 bhp (600 ps / 441 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), directed to the quattro all-wheel drive through the eight-speed automatic transmission and can max out at 155 mph (250 kph).
Squint your eyes and you will see more of the lightweight material inside. And if you dare look beyond it, then you will also spot a lot of blue leather on the dashboard, steering wheel, door cards, center console, and seats, slightly contrasted by the black inserts and white piping. Mansory’s logos are visible on the steering wheel and custom floor mats, and we assume they also decorate the seatbacks and/or perhaps headrests too.
Having the grunt to match its looks, this tuned Audi RS 7 has welcomed modifications to its turbochargers and has a sports air filter, high-performance exhaust system, and ECU tune. As a result, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine now makes 769 bhp (780 ps / 574 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque, for a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 3.0 seconds.
The acceleration has been improved by 0.6 seconds compared to the stock RS 7, which has 592 bhp (600 ps / 441 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), directed to the quattro all-wheel drive through the eight-speed automatic transmission and can max out at 155 mph (250 kph).