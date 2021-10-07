Orion Spaceship Service Module Gears Up for Its Trans-Atlantic Journey

Ditch the Wing, and Mansory’s Stallone GTS Ain’t That Bad

We wouldn’t say that Mansory is getting soft, but we will admit that a small fraction of their tuned exotics is actually cool. This Ferrari 812 GTS is just one of them, and in this writer’s vision, it would look much better without that big rear wing. 10 photos



Right off the bat, we can see that it sports a more toned-down paint finish. The body kit, comprising the multitude of flics at both ends, side mirror caps, distinctive side skirts, new front bumper, rear diffuser, and that big wing attached to the trunk lid, sports several orange accents. These can also be seen on the 22-inch forged wheels that look identical to the ones equipping the other



Unfortunately, Mansory chose not to release and interior shots at the time of writing, but even so, we can see that the crazy blue upholstery with white accents is gone, and they used orange leather this time. Zooming in on some of the pics reveals that the premium material was wrapped around the seats, door cards, and steering wheel, making the whole car look more mature than the other example.



The kW ) and 530 lb-ft (718 Nm) of torque, for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in under 3.0 seconds, and a top speed in excess of 211 mph (340 kph).



Nonetheless, Mansory has tuned the ECU and installed a new sports exhaust system, bumping the output and torque to 818 hp (830 ps / 610 kW) and 546 lb-ft (740 Nm). This has reportedly shaved 0.2 seconds from the acceleration time and has increased the top speed to 214 mph (345 kph).



