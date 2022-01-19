Audi eTTron Crossover Could Soon Rise from the Ashes of the TT Coupe

Do you realize that Audi’s TT has been in our lives since 1998? That’s when it first entered production, based on a shared platform with the likes of the Audi A3 and VW Golf. It’s been flying under the radar lately, but trust me, back in the late 90s, our heads were on a swivel whenever a TT would drive past us.
After a tumultuous start to its career (a few recalls set on improving high-speed maneuverability), it began receiving various nominations from the automotive media, especially publications that would often review sports cars. Keep in mind, the TT was built as a direct response to the BMW Z3 and Mercedes SLK.
Fast-forward a couple of decades and the TT is still with us, in third-generation guise. It’s a much safer and more advanced vehicle now, compared to earlier models – not to mention more of a driver’s car thanks to wicked fast variants like the TT RS and its 394 hp turbocharged engine.
Unfortunately, the TT, like most sports cars, must now figure out how it factors into the world of electric mobility, and according to reports, Audi’s answer is to turn this sporty-two door coupe/roadster into a battery electric crossover – it may or may not be named the eTTron, although that sounds more like an internal codename than a production model name.
Whatever it ends up being called, this TT EV crossover will likely ride on the VW Group’s MEB platform, yet it won’t be quite as large as say, a Q4 e-tron. Rumor has it, it could be even smaller than a Q3, or about the same size as the VW ID.3.
You can begin to picture what it might look like thanks to this rendering by Bernhard Reichel.
The illustration depicts a compact-size four-door crossover with a dynamic stance and Audi’s modern design language. It’s impossible to say whether it’s accurate or not (we haven’t even seen prototypes of this supposed TT crossover), so just take it as it is – an exercise in creativity.
If this vehicle does enter production sometime in the next few years, it will probably cost you more than a Q4 e-tron Sportback, which right now would set you back upwards of $52,700. Ironically, that’s roughly what you’d have to pay for a 2022 TT Coupe, priced from $50,500 in the U.S.
